CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Close-Low - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Haroun Boutamani
Views:
19154
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Close-Low.mq4 (2.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The difference between Low and Close can be meaningful ? This is what this indicators is trying to show...

Image:


Four Legs Four Legs

Four Legs Indicator

H Bulls n Bears H Bulls n Bears

This indicator trys to indentify the dominanting power in the market.

sH Bulls n Bears sH Bulls n Bears

This indicator shows both powers of the Bull and Bear, the market volume excluded.

Average Change Average Change

Average Change Indicator