Simplest Hedging EA ever - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 67780
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
This EA comprises only 20 lines of code, and does all its trading in two lines! if there is a simpler EA out there I would love to see it!
The EA doesn't use any indicators. Instead, it simply and blindly opens two opposing positions at the beginning of the first new bar it comes across. It waits until both positions have closed by hitting their stop-losses or take-profit levels, and then opens the next pair of positions.
After optimisation manually select the best result where the stop-loss is lower than take-profit level, in which case each pair of trades will have one of the following outcomes.
- Both positions win (hurrah!)
- One wins and one loses (in which case the winner covers the losses of the loser)
- Both lose (oh no!)
It is OK to optimise the EA using "Open prices only", because it only trades at the opening of a new bar.
In my experiments, EURGBP 5M provides the best results, although positive results are also available from EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF and probably others.
Please feel free to improve the code to your heart's content!
|Symbol
|EURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2009.10.01 00:00 - 2010.01.31 23:55 (2009.10.01 - 2010.02.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|lots=1; stop_loss=76; take_profit=750;
|Bars in test
|25154
|Ticks modelled
|3758809
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|7842.50
|Gross profit
|27413.50
|Gross loss
|-19571.00
|Profit factor
|1.40
|Expected payoff
|76.89
|Absolute drawdown
|792.50
|Maximal drawdown
|3539.00 (23.17%)
|Relative drawdown
|23.17% (3539.00)
|Total trades
|102
|Short positions (won %)
|51 (56.86%)
|Long positions (won %)
|51 (19.61%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|39 (38.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|63 (61.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|727.00
|loss trade
|-750.00
|Average
|profit trade
|702.91
|loss trade
|-310.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (727.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-2543.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|727.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-2543.50 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.10.01 00:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|0.91598
|0.91522
|0.92317
|2
|2009.10.01 00:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|0.91567
|0.92317
|0.90848
|3
|2009.10.01 05:46
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|0.91522
|0.91522
|0.92317
|-76.00
|9924.00
|4
|2009.10.01 14:35
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|0.90848
|0.92317
|0.90848
|719.00
|10643.00
|5
|2009.10.01 14:40
|buy
|3
|1.00
|0.90956
|0.90880
|0.91675
|6
|2009.10.01 14:40
|sell
|4
|1.00
|0.90925
|0.91675
|0.90206
|7
|2009.10.02 10:38
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|0.91675
|0.91675
|0.90206
|-749.00
|9894.00
|8
|2009.10.02 10:38
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|0.91675
|0.90880
|0.91675
|717.50
|10611.50
|9
|2009.10.02 10:40
|buy
|5
|1.00
|0.91717
|0.91641
|0.92436
|10
|2009.10.02 10:40
|sell
|6
|1.00
|0.91686
|0.92436
|0.90967
|11
|2009.10.02 11:10
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|0.91641
|0.91641
|0.92436
|-76.00
|10535.50
|12
|2009.10.06 09:22
|s/l
|6
|1.00
|0.92436
|0.92436
|0.90967
|-748.00
|9787.50
|13
|2009.10.06 09:25
|buy
|7
|1.00
|0.92455
|0.92379
|0.93174
|14
|2009.10.06 09:25
|sell
|8
|1.00
|0.92424
|0.93174
|0.91705
|15
|2009.10.06 09:31
|s/l
|7
|1.00
|0.92379
|0.92379
|0.93174
|-76.00
|9711.50
|16
|2009.10.08 13:30
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|0.91705
|0.93174
|0.91705
|723.00
|10434.50
|17
|2009.10.08 13:35
|buy
|9
|1.00
|0.91703
|0.91627
|0.92422
|18
|2009.10.08 13:35
|sell
|10
|1.00
|0.91672
|0.92422
|0.90953
|19
|2009.10.09 09:30
|s/l
|10
|1.00
|0.92422
|0.92422
|0.90953
|-749.00
|9685.50
|20
|2009.10.09 09:41
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|0.92422
|0.91627
|0.92422
|717.50
|10403.00
|21
|2009.10.09 09:45
|buy
|11
|1.00
|0.92443
|0.92367
|0.93162
|22
|2009.10.09 09:45
|sell
|12
|1.00
|0.92412
|0.93162
|0.91693
|23
|2009.10.09 09:48
|s/l
|11
|1.00
|0.92367
|0.92367
|0.93162
|-76.00
|10327.00
|24
|2009.10.12 07:12
|s/l
|12
|1.00
|0.93162
|0.93162
|0.91693
|-749.00
|9578.00
|25
|2009.10.12 07:15
|buy
|13
|1.00
|0.93174
|0.93098
|0.93893
|26
|2009.10.12 07:15
|sell
|14
|1.00
|0.93143
|0.93893
|0.92424
|27
|2009.10.13 06:35
|s/l
|14
|1.00
|0.93893
|0.93893
|0.92424
|-749.00
|8829.00
|28
|2009.10.13 08:25
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|0.93893
|0.93098
|0.93893
|717.50
|9546.50
|29
|2009.10.13 08:30
|buy
|15
|1.00
|0.93908
|0.93832
|0.94627
|30
|2009.10.13 08:30
|sell
|16
|1.00
|0.93877
|0.94627
|0.93158
|31
|2009.10.13 09:39
|s/l
|15
|1.00
|0.93832
|0.93832
|0.94627
|-76.00
|9470.50
|32
|2009.10.14 06:21
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|0.93158
|0.94627
|0.93158
|720.00
|10190.50
|33
|2009.10.14 06:25
|buy
|17
|1.00
|0.93186
|0.93110
|0.93905
|34
|2009.10.14 06:25
|sell
|18
|1.00
|0.93155
|0.93905
|0.92436
|35
|2009.10.14 08:32
|s/l
|17
|1.00
|0.93110
|0.93110
|0.93905
|-76.00
|10114.50
|36
|2009.10.15 07:55
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|0.92436
|0.93905
|0.92436
|722.00
|10836.50
|37
|2009.10.15 08:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|0.92423
|0.92347
|0.93142
|38
|2009.10.15 08:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|0.92392
|0.93142
|0.91673
|39
|2009.10.15 08:04
|s/l
|19
|1.00
|0.92347
|0.92347
|0.93142
|-76.00
|10760.50
|40
|2009.10.15 11:05
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|0.91673
|0.93142
|0.91673
|719.00
|11479.50
|41
|2009.10.15 11:10
|buy
|21
|1.00
|0.91579
|0.91503
|0.92298
|42
|2009.10.15 11:10
|sell
|22
|1.00
|0.91548
|0.92298
|0.90829
|43
|2009.10.15 11:38
|s/l
|21
|1.00
|0.91503
|0.91503
|0.92298
|-76.00
|11403.50
|44
|2009.10.20 14:04
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|0.90829
|0.92298
|0.90829
|722.00
|12125.50
|45
|2009.10.20 14:05
|buy
|23
|1.00
|0.90799
|0.90723
|0.91518
|46
|2009.10.20 14:05
|sell
|24
|1.00
|0.90768
|0.91518
|0.90049
|47
|2009.10.20 14:06
|s/l
|23
|1.00
|0.90723
|0.90723
|0.91518
|-76.00
|12049.50
|48
|2009.10.21 11:43
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|0.90049
|0.91518
|0.90049
|720.00
|12769.50
|49
|2009.10.21 11:45
|buy
|25
|1.00
|0.90029
|0.89953
|0.90748
|50
|2009.10.21 11:45
|sell
|26
|1.00
|0.89998
|0.90748
|0.89279
|51
|2009.10.23 09:30
|s/l
|26
|1.00
|0.90748
|0.90748
|0.89279
|-746.00
|12023.50
|52
|2009.10.23 09:30
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|0.90748
|0.89953
|0.90748
|713.00
|12736.50
|53
|2009.10.23 09:35
|buy
|27
|1.00
|0.91004
|0.90928
|0.91723
|54
|2009.10.23 09:35
|sell
|28
|1.00
|0.90973
|0.91723
|0.90254
|55
|2009.10.23 10:38
|s/l
|28
|1.00
|0.91723
|0.91723
|0.90254
|-750.00
|11986.50
|56
|2009.10.23 10:39
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|0.91723
|0.90928
|0.91723
|719.00
|12705.50
|57
|2009.10.23 10:40
|buy
|29
|1.00
|0.91778
|0.91702
|0.92497
|58
|2009.10.23 10:40
|sell
|30
|1.00
|0.91747
|0.92497
|0.91028
|59
|2009.10.23 10:41
|s/l
|29
|1.00
|0.91702
|0.91702
|0.92497
|-76.00
|12629.50
|60
|2009.10.26 17:43
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|0.91028
|0.92497
|0.91028
|720.00
|13349.50
|61
|2009.10.26 17:45
|buy
|31
|1.00
|0.91028
|0.90952
|0.91747
|62
|2009.10.26 17:45
|sell
|32
|1.00
|0.90997
|0.91747
|0.90278
|63
|2009.10.26 17:47
|s/l
|31
|1.00
|0.90952
|0.90952
|0.91747
|-76.00
|13273.50
|64
|2009.10.28 13:51
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|0.90278
|0.91747
|0.90278
|721.00
|13994.50
|65
|2009.10.28 13:55
|buy
|33
|1.00
|0.90266
|0.90190
|0.90985
|66
|2009.10.28 13:55
|sell
|34
|1.00
|0.90235
|0.90985
|0.89516
|67
|2009.10.28 14:49
|s/l
|33
|1.00
|0.90190
|0.90190
|0.90985
|-76.00
|13918.50
|68
|2009.10.29 11:37
|t/p
|34
|1.00
|0.89516
|0.90985
|0.89516
|722.00
|14640.50
|69
|2009.10.29 11:40
|buy
|35
|1.00
|0.89459
|0.89383
|0.90178
|70
|2009.10.29 11:40
|sell
|36
|1.00
|0.89428
|0.90178
|0.88709
|71
|2009.10.29 11:42
|s/l
|35
|1.00
|0.89383
|0.89383
|0.90178
|-76.00
|14564.50
|72
|2009.11.02 08:08
|s/l
|36
|1.00
|0.90178
|0.90178
|0.88709
|-748.00
|13816.50
|73
|2009.11.02 08:10
|buy
|37
|1.00
|0.90189
|0.90113
|0.90908
|74
|2009.11.02 08:10
|sell
|38
|1.00
|0.90158
|0.90908
|0.89439
|75
|2009.11.02 08:21
|s/l
|37
|1.00
|0.90113
|0.90113
|0.90908
|-76.00
|13740.50
|76
|2009.11.03 15:33
|t/p
|38
|1.00
|0.89439
|0.90908
|0.89439
|720.00
|14460.50
|77
|2009.11.03 15:35
|buy
|39
|1.00
|0.89488
|0.89412
|0.90207
|78
|2009.11.03 15:35
|sell
|40
|1.00
|0.89457
|0.90207
|0.88738
|79
|2009.11.03 16:27
|s/l
|39
|1.00
|0.89412
|0.89412
|0.90207
|-76.00
|14384.50
|80
|2009.11.11 10:40
|s/l
|40
|1.00
|0.90207
|0.90207
|0.88738
|-742.00
|13642.50
|81
|2009.11.11 10:45
|buy
|41
|1.00
|0.90271
|0.90195
|0.90990
|82
|2009.11.11 10:45
|sell
|42
|1.00
|0.90240
|0.90990
|0.89521
|83
|2009.11.11 10:46
|s/l
|41
|1.00
|0.90195
|0.90195
|0.90990
|-76.00
|13566.50
|84
|2009.11.12 20:35
|t/p
|42
|1.00
|0.89521
|0.90990
|0.89521
|722.00
|14288.50
|85
|2009.11.12 20:40
|buy
|43
|1.00
|0.89521
|0.89445
|0.90240
|86
|2009.11.12 20:40
|sell
|44
|1.00
|0.89490
|0.90240
|0.88771
|87
|2009.11.12 21:23
|s/l
|43
|1.00
|0.89445
|0.89445
|0.90240
|-76.00
|14212.50
|88
|2009.11.16 17:23
|t/p
|44
|1.00
|0.88771
|0.90240
|0.88771
|721.00
|14933.50
|89
|2009.11.16 17:25
|buy
|45
|1.00
|0.88814
|0.88738
|0.89533
|90
|2009.11.16 17:25
|sell
|46
|1.00
|0.88783
|0.89533
|0.88064
|91
|2009.11.17 07:42
|s/l
|45
|1.00
|0.88738
|0.88738
|0.89533
|-77.50
|14856.00
|92
|2009.11.19 14:20
|s/l
|46
|1.00
|0.89533
|0.89533
|0.88064
|-745.00
|14111.00
|93
|2009.11.19 14:25
|buy
|47
|1.00
|0.89519
|0.89443
|0.90238
|94
|2009.11.19 14:25
|sell
|48
|1.00
|0.89488
|0.90238
|0.88769
|95
|2009.11.19 14:35
|s/l
|47
|1.00
|0.89443
|0.89443
|0.90238
|-76.00
|14035.00
|96
|2009.11.23 01:16
|s/l
|48
|1.00
|0.90238
|0.90238
|0.88769
|-748.00
|13287.00
|97
|2009.11.23 01:20
|buy
|49
|1.00
|0.90224
|0.90148
|0.90943
|98
|2009.11.23 01:20
|sell
|50
|1.00
|0.90193
|0.90943
|0.89474
|99
|2009.11.23 01:33
|s/l
|49
|1.00
|0.90148
|0.90148
|0.90943
|-76.00
|13211.00
|100
|2009.11.26 07:37
|s/l
|50
|1.00
|0.90943
|0.90943
|0.89474
|-745.00
|12466.00
|101
|2009.11.26 07:40
|buy
|51
|1.00
|0.90938
|0.90862
|0.91657
|102
|2009.11.26 07:40
|sell
|52
|1.00
|0.90907
|0.91657
|0.90188
|103
|2009.11.26 07:42
|s/l
|51
|1.00
|0.90862
|0.90862
|0.91657
|-76.00
|12390.00
|104
|2009.12.04 14:00
|t/p
|52
|1.00
|0.90188
|0.91657
|0.90188
|727.00
|13117.00
|105
|2009.12.04 14:05
|buy
|53
|1.00
|0.90186
|0.90110
|0.90905
|106
|2009.12.04 14:05
|sell
|54
|1.00
|0.90155
|0.90905
|0.89436
|107
|2009.12.04 14:17
|s/l
|53
|1.00
|0.90110
|0.90110
|0.90905
|-76.00
|13041.00
|108
|2009.12.08 10:00
|s/l
|54
|1.00
|0.90905
|0.90905
|0.89436
|-748.00
|12293.00
|109
|2009.12.08 10:05
|buy
|55
|1.00
|0.90896
|0.90820
|0.91615
|110
|2009.12.08 10:05
|sell
|56
|1.00
|0.90865
|0.91615
|0.90146
|111
|2009.12.08 10:35
|s/l
|55
|1.00
|0.90820
|0.90820
|0.91615
|-76.00
|12217.00
|112
|2009.12.09 13:03
|t/p
|56
|1.00
|0.90146
|0.91615
|0.90146
|720.00
|12937.00
|113
|2009.12.09 13:05
|buy
|57
|1.00
|0.90099
|0.90023
|0.90818
|114
|2009.12.09 13:05
|sell
|58
|1.00
|0.90068
|0.90818
|0.89349
|115
|2009.12.09 14:57
|s/l
|58
|1.00
|0.90818
|0.90818
|0.89349
|-750.00
|12187.00
|116
|2009.12.09 15:05
|t/p
|57
|1.00
|0.90818
|0.90023
|0.90818
|719.00
|12906.00
|117
|2009.12.09 15:10
|buy
|59
|1.00
|0.90822
|0.90746
|0.91541
|118
|2009.12.09 15:10
|sell
|60
|1.00
|0.90791
|0.91541
|0.90072
|119
|2009.12.09 16:39
|s/l
|59
|1.00
|0.90746
|0.90746
|0.91541
|-76.00
|12830.00
|120
|2009.12.11 15:19
|t/p
|60
|1.00
|0.90072
|0.91541
|0.90072
|723.00
|13553.00
|121
|2009.12.11 15:20
|buy
|61
|1.00
|0.90067
|0.89991
|0.90786
|122
|2009.12.11 15:20
|sell
|62
|1.00
|0.90036
|0.90786
|0.89317
|123
|2009.12.11 16:09
|s/l
|61
|1.00
|0.89991
|0.89991
|0.90786
|-76.00
|13477.00
|124
|2009.12.15 20:54
|t/p
|62
|1.00
|0.89317
|0.90786
|0.89317
|721.00
|14198.00
|125
|2009.12.15 20:55
|buy
|63
|1.00
|0.89321
|0.89245
|0.90040
|126
|2009.12.15 20:55
|sell
|64
|1.00
|0.89290
|0.90040
|0.88571
|127
|2009.12.16 10:02
|s/l
|63
|1.00
|0.89245
|0.89245
|0.90040
|-77.50
|14120.50
|128
|2009.12.17 04:32
|t/p
|64
|1.00
|0.88571
|0.90040
|0.88571
|723.00
|14843.50
|129
|2009.12.17 04:35
|buy
|65
|1.00
|0.88570
|0.88494
|0.89289
|130
|2009.12.17 04:35
|sell
|66
|1.00
|0.88539
|0.89289
|0.87820
|131
|2009.12.21 12:45
|s/l
|66
|1.00
|0.89289
|0.89289
|0.87820
|-748.00
|14095.50
|132
|2009.12.22 10:00
|t/p
|65
|1.00
|0.89289
|0.88494
|0.89289
|714.50
|14810.00
|133
|2009.12.22 10:05
|buy
|67
|1.00
|0.89387
|0.89311
|0.90106
|134
|2009.12.22 10:05
|sell
|68
|1.00
|0.89356
|0.90106
|0.88637
|135
|2009.12.22 11:12
|s/l
|67
|1.00
|0.89311
|0.89311
|0.90106
|-76.00
|14734.00
|136
|2009.12.24 10:30
|s/l
|68
|1.00
|0.90106
|0.90106
|0.88637
|-746.00
|13988.00
|137
|2009.12.24 10:35
|buy
|69
|1.00
|0.90060
|0.89984
|0.90779
|138
|2009.12.24 10:35
|sell
|70
|1.00
|0.90029
|0.90779
|0.89310
|139
|2009.12.24 10:44
|s/l
|69
|1.00
|0.89984
|0.89984
|0.90779
|-76.00
|13912.00
|140
|2009.12.30 15:53
|t/p
|70
|1.00
|0.89310
|0.90779
|0.89310
|723.00
|14635.00
|141
|2009.12.30 15:55
|buy
|71
|1.00
|0.89346
|0.89270
|0.90065
|142
|2009.12.30 15:55
|sell
|72
|1.00
|0.89315
|0.90065
|0.88596
|143
|2009.12.30 16:15
|s/l
|71
|1.00
|0.89270
|0.89270
|0.90065
|-76.00
|14559.00
|144
|2009.12.31 17:15
|t/p
|72
|1.00
|0.88596
|0.90065
|0.88596
|722.00
|15281.00
|145
|2009.12.31 17:20
|buy
|73
|1.00
|0.88625
|0.88549
|0.89344
|146
|2009.12.31 17:20
|sell
|74
|1.00
|0.88594
|0.89344
|0.87875
|147
|2010.01.04 15:27
|s/l
|74
|1.00
|0.89344
|0.89344
|0.87875
|-748.00
|14533.00
|148
|2010.01.04 15:33
|t/p
|73
|1.00
|0.89344
|0.88549
|0.89344
|716.00
|15249.00
|149
|2010.01.04 15:35
|buy
|75
|1.00
|0.89397
|0.89321
|0.90116
|150
|2010.01.04 15:35
|sell
|76
|1.00
|0.89366
|0.90116
|0.88647
|151
|2010.01.05 10:40
|s/l
|76
|1.00
|0.90116
|0.90116
|0.88647
|-749.00
|14500.00
|152
|2010.01.05 10:51
|t/p
|75
|1.00
|0.90116
|0.89321
|0.90116
|717.50
|15217.50
|153
|2010.01.05 10:55
|buy
|77
|1.00
|0.90101
|0.90025
|0.90820
|154
|2010.01.05 10:55
|sell
|78
|1.00
|0.90070
|0.90820
|0.89351
|155
|2010.01.05 11:27
|s/l
|77
|1.00
|0.90025
|0.90025
|0.90820
|-76.00
|15141.50
|156
|2010.01.06 08:28
|t/p
|78
|1.00
|0.89351
|0.90820
|0.89351
|720.00
|15861.50
|157
|2010.01.06 08:30
|buy
|79
|1.00
|0.89346
|0.89270
|0.90065
|158
|2010.01.06 08:30
|sell
|80
|1.00
|0.89315
|0.90065
|0.88596
|159
|2010.01.06 08:30
|s/l
|79
|1.00
|0.89270
|0.89270
|0.90065
|-76.00
|15785.50
|160
|2010.01.06 15:01
|s/l
|80
|1.00
|0.90065
|0.90065
|0.88596
|-750.00
|15035.50
|161
|2010.01.06 15:05
|buy
|81
|1.00
|0.90012
|0.89936
|0.90731
|162
|2010.01.06 15:05
|sell
|82
|1.00
|0.89981
|0.90731
|0.89262
|163
|2010.01.06 15:30
|s/l
|81
|1.00
|0.89936
|0.89936
|0.90731
|-76.00
|14959.50
|164
|2010.01.08 11:06
|t/p
|82
|1.00
|0.89262
|0.90731
|0.89262
|723.00
|15682.50
|165
|2010.01.08 11:10
|buy
|83
|1.00
|0.89280
|0.89204
|0.89999
|166
|2010.01.08 11:10
|sell
|84
|1.00
|0.89249
|0.89999
|0.88530
|167
|2010.01.08 18:13
|s/l
|84
|1.00
|0.89999
|0.89999
|0.88530
|-750.00
|14932.50
|168
|2010.01.08 18:15
|t/p
|83
|1.00
|0.89999
|0.89204
|0.89999
|719.00
|15651.50
|169
|2010.01.08 18:20
|buy
|85
|1.00
|0.90039
|0.89963
|0.90758
|170
|2010.01.08 18:20
|sell
|86
|1.00
|0.90008
|0.90758
|0.89289
|171
|2010.01.08 18:23
|s/l
|85
|1.00
|0.89963
|0.89963
|0.90758
|-76.00
|15575.50
|172
|2010.01.13 08:18
|t/p
|86
|1.00
|0.89289
|0.90758
|0.89289
|722.00
|16297.50
|173
|2010.01.13 08:20
|buy
|87
|1.00
|0.89292
|0.89216
|0.90011
|174
|2010.01.13 08:20
|sell
|88
|1.00
|0.89261
|0.90011
|0.88542
|175
|2010.01.13 09:32
|s/l
|87
|1.00
|0.89216
|0.89216
|0.90011
|-76.00
|16221.50
|176
|2010.01.15 02:20
|t/p
|88
|1.00
|0.88542
|0.90011
|0.88542
|723.00
|16944.50
|177
|2010.01.15 02:25
|buy
|89
|1.00
|0.88443
|0.88367
|0.89162
|178
|2010.01.15 02:25
|sell
|90
|1.00
|0.88412
|0.89162
|0.87693
|179
|2010.01.15 02:25
|s/l
|89
|1.00
|0.88367
|0.88367
|0.89162
|-76.00
|16868.50
|180
|2010.01.19 02:22
|t/p
|90
|1.00
|0.87693
|0.89162
|0.87693
|721.00
|17589.50
|181
|2010.01.19 02:25
|buy
|91
|1.00
|0.87710
|0.87634
|0.88429
|182
|2010.01.19 02:25
|sell
|92
|1.00
|0.87679
|0.88429
|0.86960
|183
|2010.01.19 07:01
|s/l
|91
|1.00
|0.87634
|0.87634
|0.88429
|-76.00
|17513.50
|184
|2010.01.20 11:56
|t/p
|92
|1.00
|0.86960
|0.88429
|0.86960
|720.00
|18233.50
|185
|2010.01.20 12:00
|buy
|93
|1.00
|0.86950
|0.86874
|0.87669
|186
|2010.01.20 12:00
|sell
|94
|1.00
|0.86919
|0.87669
|0.86200
|187
|2010.01.20 12:04
|s/l
|93
|1.00
|0.86874
|0.86874
|0.87669
|-76.00
|18157.50
|188
|2010.01.22 12:31
|s/l
|94
|1.00
|0.87669
|0.87669
|0.86200
|-746.00
|17411.50
|189
|2010.01.22 12:35
|buy
|95
|1.00
|0.87708
|0.87632
|0.88427
|190
|2010.01.22 12:35
|sell
|96
|1.00
|0.87677
|0.88427
|0.86958
|191
|2010.01.22 12:36
|s/l
|95
|1.00
|0.87632
|0.87632
|0.88427
|-76.00
|17335.50
|192
|2010.01.26 04:53
|t/p
|96
|1.00
|0.86958
|0.88427
|0.86958
|721.00
|18056.50
|193
|2010.01.26 04:55
|buy
|97
|1.00
|0.86959
|0.86883
|0.87678
|194
|2010.01.26 04:55
|sell
|98
|1.00
|0.86928
|0.87678
|0.86209
|195
|2010.01.26 05:16
|s/l
|97
|1.00
|0.86883
|0.86883
|0.87678
|-76.00
|17980.50
|196
|2010.01.28 10:24
|t/p
|98
|1.00
|0.86209
|0.87678
|0.86209
|723.00
|18703.50
|197
|2010.01.28 10:25
|buy
|99
|1.00
|0.86225
|0.86149
|0.86944
|198
|2010.01.28 10:25
|sell
|100
|1.00
|0.86194
|0.86944
|0.85475
|199
|2010.01.28 11:24
|s/l
|99
|1.00
|0.86149
|0.86149
|0.86944
|-76.00
|18627.50
|200
|2010.01.31 22:09
|s/l
|100
|1.00
|0.86944
|0.86944
|0.85475
|-749.00
|17878.50
|201
|2010.01.31 22:09
|buy
|101
|1.00
|0.86953
|0.86877
|0.87672
|202
|2010.01.31 22:09
|sell
|102
|1.00
|0.86922
|0.87672
|0.86203
|203
|2010.01.31 22:44
|s/l
|101
|1.00
|0.86877
|0.86877
|0.87672
|-76.00
|17802.50
|204
|2010.01.31 23:59
|close at stop
|102
|1.00
|0.86882
|0.87672
|0.86203
|40.00
|17842.50
