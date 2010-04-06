This EA comprises only 20 lines of code, and does all its trading in two lines! if there is a simpler EA out there I would love to see it!

The EA doesn't use any indicators. Instead, it simply and blindly opens two opposing positions at the beginning of the first new bar it comes across. It waits until both positions have closed by hitting their stop-losses or take-profit levels, and then opens the next pair of positions.

After optimisation manually select the best result where the stop-loss is lower than take-profit level, in which case each pair of trades will have one of the following outcomes.

Both positions win (hurrah!)

One wins and one loses (in which case the winner covers the losses of the loser)

Both lose (oh no!)

It is OK to optimise the EA using "Open prices only", because it only trades at the opening of a new bar.

In my experiments, EURGBP 5M provides the best results, although positive results are also available from EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF and probably others.

Please feel free to improve the code to your heart's content!

Symbol EURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound ) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2009.10.01 00:00 - 2010.01.31 23:55 (2009.10.01 - 2010.02.01) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters lots=1; stop_loss=76; take_profit=750;

Bars in test 25154 Ticks modelled 3758809 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched charts errors 0









Initial deposit 10000.00







Total net profit 7842.50 Gross profit 27413.50 Gross loss -19571.00 Profit factor 1.40 Expected payoff 76.89



Absolute drawdown 792.50 Maximal drawdown 3539.00 (23.17%) Relative drawdown 23.17% (3539.00)

Total trades 102 Short positions (won %) 51 (56.86%) Long positions (won %) 51 (19.61%)

Profit trades (% of total) 39 (38.24%) Loss trades (% of total) 63 (61.76%) Largest profit trade 727.00 loss trade -750.00 Average profit trade 702.91 loss trade -310.65 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 1 (727.00) consecutive losses (loss in money) 7 (-2543.50) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 727.00 (1) consecutive loss (count of losses) -2543.50 (7) Average consecutive wins 1 consecutive losses 2