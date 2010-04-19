Description:



Expert Advisor is fairly simple and with a little practice it can be modified even people not familiar with the programming.

An Expert Advisor opens the trade, based on the intersection of MA. Opening is filtered on the indicator RSI.

If RSI> 50 - allowed only Buy

If RSI <50 - allowed only Sell

period_EMA = 28 - period EMA line

- period EMA line period_WMA = 8 - between lines WMA

- between lines WMA period_RSI = 14 - period RSI indicator

- period RSI indicator stoploss = 0 - level set stop loss orders at the opening (if 0, then the stoploss is not exposed)

- level set stop loss orders at the opening (if 0, then the stoploss is not exposed) takeprofit = 500 - level set take profit at the opening of a warrant (if 0, then takeprofit not exposed)

- level set take profit at the opening of a warrant (if 0, then takeprofit not exposed) risk = 10 - if Lot = 0, then the size of the Lot is calculated as% (risk) of free funds

- if Lot = 0, then the size of the Lot is calculated as% (risk) of free funds Magic = 777 - the unique number of orders of the adviser, is used to make the adviser does not affect the order open hand or other advisers.

- the unique number of orders of the adviser, is used to make the adviser does not affect the order open hand or other advisers. CloseCounter = false - if you set the parameter to true, the warrants will be closed at the opposite signal. Ie when opening Buy, Sell and close down all the way around.

- if you set the parameter to true, the warrants will be closed at the opposite signal. Ie when opening Buy, Sell and close down all the way around. Lot = 0.1 - lot may be installed either, but at zero lot will be calculated automatically.

- lot may be installed either, but at zero lot will be calculated automatically. TrailingStop, Tip.Fr.or.Candl - Used in advisor TrailingStop detail: http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9530









If you place takeprofit = 0, then be sure to CloseCounter = true, otherwise the order simply did not close.

When installing the stoploss = 0, protective stop there, with the balance line in the tester is nice, but there is a risk of subsidence.