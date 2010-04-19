Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Simple Adviser EMA WMA RSI - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28074
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
Expert Advisor is fairly simple and with a little practice it can be modified even people not familiar with the programming.
An Expert Advisor opens the trade, based on the intersection of MA. Opening is filtered on the indicator RSI.
If RSI> 50 - allowed only Buy
If RSI <50 - allowed only Sell
- period_EMA = 28 - period EMA line
- period_WMA = 8 - between lines WMA
- period_RSI = 14 - period RSI indicator
- stoploss = 0 - level set stop loss orders at the opening (if 0, then the stoploss is not exposed)
- takeprofit = 500 - level set take profit at the opening of a warrant (if 0, then takeprofit not exposed)
- risk = 10 - if Lot = 0, then the size of the Lot is calculated as% (risk) of free funds
- Magic = 777 - the unique number of orders of the adviser, is used to make the adviser does not affect the order open hand or other advisers.
- CloseCounter = false - if you set the parameter to true, the warrants will be closed at the opposite signal. Ie when opening Buy, Sell and close down all the way around.
- Lot = 0.1 - lot may be installed either, but at zero lot will be calculated automatically.
- TrailingStop, Tip.Fr.or.Candl - Used in advisor TrailingStop detail: http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/9530
Tips:
If you place takeprofit = 0, then be sure to CloseCounter = true, otherwise the order simply did not close.
When installing the stoploss = 0, protective stop there, with the balance line in the tester is nice, but there is a risk of subsidence.
Detection of a pattern "three Indians" on the basis of the ZigZag.Simplest Hedging EA ever
This EA simply opens two opposing positions at the beginning of the first new bar it comes across. Both positions can win lose or draw. Works best in 5M timeframe and can be optimised using "Open prices only".
This indicator is EMAs drawn by Fibonacci numbers.HighLowLines
Shows you the value of the highest high, the lowest low and the average of both over the last x Bars (to be set in the input tab).