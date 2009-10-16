CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ADX Simple but profitable EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Rafael Maia de Amorim
Views:
46098
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
ADX_Simple.mq4 (4.89 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


I optimize only ADX, work better on M30, i test only in USDJPY but can work in any pair.

Relative Drawdown is high yet....

to_ind_Better_Bollinger_Band to_ind_Better_Bollinger_Band

Улучшенные полосы Боллинджера

GG-TimeBox GG-TimeBox

Timeframe indicator. Customizable timeboxes on any chart.

The adviser on the indicator ZigZag. The adviser on the indicator ZigZag.

The adviser on the indicator ZigZag.

Linear_Sinus_FT Linear_Sinus_FT

Индикатор Аппроксимации Синусоидальных волн.