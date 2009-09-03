Join our fan page
Indicator to real time get InvestMiner.com news on Graph - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 16874
-
With this indicator you can check data mining news from InvestMiner.com while analysis a symbol Graph.
Important: it´s necessary install "http51" (dll and include file) remote http library before use de indicator (more information about http51 and install information at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8435)
Usage tips:
- it works just with Symbols that are present on InvestMiner.com data base
- use Chart Shift mode to better see the news
- news refresh time is 5 minutes
