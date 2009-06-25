Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bollinger Bands ® rev. by Jurik - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25159
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Popular indicator "Bollinger Bands" with revisited algorithm by Jurik theory.
NirvamanImax
this have EA have Stoplosswajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator_V1
This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Kijun Line in Ichimoku Indicator
Fractal Dimension Index. + Step EMA
Linear Weighted Fractal Dimension Index (ternd vs notrend filter) plus Step EMANext price predictor using Neural Network
An indicator that uses a Feed Forward Neural Network to predict the next few open prices. The network is trained using a Backpropagation method. The training is set up automatically, resulting in a self-trained network and a self-learning indicator.