Indicators

Bollinger Bands ® rev. by Jurik - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Federico Costalonga
25159
(15)
JBands.mq4 (12.58 KB) view
Popular indicator "Bollinger Bands" with revisited algorithm by Jurik theory.

NirvamanImax NirvamanImax

this have EA have Stoploss

wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator_V1 wajdyss_Ichimoku_Indicator_V1

This indicator for draw an Arrows for buy & sell, it's Depends on Kijun Line in Ichimoku Indicator

Fractal Dimension Index. + Step EMA Fractal Dimension Index. + Step EMA

Linear Weighted Fractal Dimension Index (ternd vs notrend filter) plus Step EMA

Next price predictor using Neural Network Next price predictor using Neural Network

An indicator that uses a Feed Forward Neural Network to predict the next few open prices. The network is trained using a Backpropagation method. The training is set up automatically, resulting in a self-trained network and a self-learning indicator.