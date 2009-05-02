This indicator displays lines on the chart corresponding to upcoming news events. It has the following features: 1. Customizable audio alerts prior to the news event itself. 2. Allows the user to display lines according to event rating. e.g. display High rated events only. 3. Deletes old news lines from the chart(older than today's)". 4. Adjusts GMT from file to local (using GMT_Offset). 5. Converts AM/PM time in file to 24hr for correct plotting. 6. Prioritises higher rated events at same time as lower events. Prevents High "hiding" behind Low etc.. (assuming appropriate timeframe is selected) 7. Event descriptions used to populate object descriptions. IMPORTANT:

To be able to use this indicator you must first save the file from the DailyFx website to the C:\Program Files\Broker MetaTrader\experts\files folder. The file is located at: http://www.dailyfx.com/calendar/Dailyfx_Global_Economic_Calendar.csv It must be saved as "News.csv". Make sure it's for the current week. Save your own preferences by changing the external inputs in the code and recompiling. There may be bugs in this indicator but I think I've got most if not all ironed out. Only one way to find out. ;-)