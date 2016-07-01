The script is designed for setting two shift parameters and the number of calculated data for an indicator, EA or another script via the global variables. It is also possible to automatically iterate over the data range from the initially set bar until the zero bar with a delay.. Provided is an example of linear regression indicator in conjunction with the attached script..

an example of including the indicator is also provided in the code of the script.. The indicator can perform calculations both independently and in conjunction with the script (presence of a running script).. If used in conjunction with the script, the parameters required in indicator calculation (shift and the number of calculated data) are stored in the global variables (CE_Time and CE_Count, respectively).

The script has the ability to manage the indicator both in manual mode (set shift - positioning the linear regression object with the mouse) or in the automatic mode (set shift - positioning the linear regression object through setting the new coordinates with a shift of -1). nual and automatic management mode is set using the _Emulated global variable: _Emulated=0 - manual mode, _Emulated=1 automatic mode.. Setting the global variable value is performed either using the "F3" global variables, and also by deleting the "Auto Emulate" or "Manual Emulate" text labels - which changes the value to the opposite..

Once the object reaches the zero bar in automatic mode, the script switches to manual control mode.. The _PauseCount global variable sets the delay parameter for the next run of the indicator. The _Calculated global variable defines the readiness of the indicator to perform the next calculation.. Once the calculation completes the indicator sets the flag _CW_xxxxx=true. The _CW_xxxxx global variable is formed during the indicator initialization, and is unique for each indicator added to any chart with its own timeframe. The indicator automatically determines the need to recalculate the data when the shift changes in the CE_Time global variable

If the edges of the linear regression object go beyond the chart screen, the chart is automatically moved to display the new selected range. The script operation is concluded with the deletion of all linear regression objects followed by a confirmation to unload. My thanks for the initial idea to Oleg Poddubny and his script Mover.mq4.

The example of use on different periods is provided in the figures below..

adding an indicator on the Н4 period to be managed by the script on the Н1 period

Displayed are the points of shift location accordance on different periods

and the methods to switch the indicator operation from manual to automatic tick emulation modes