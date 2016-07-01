Watch how to download trading robots for free
Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator. - expert for MetaTrader 4
Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.
Forward:
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.02 10:00 - 2009.02.15 23:59 (2008.01.01 - 2009.02.16)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; shif=1;
|Bars in test
|7896
|Ticks modelled
|14788
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Net profit
|414.37
|Gross profit
|2445.16
|Gross loss
|-2030.79
|Profit factor
|1.20
|Expected payoff
|9.64
|Absolute drawdown
|540.03
|Maximum drawdown
|696.05 (6.26%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.74% (683.82)
|Total trades
|43
|Short positions (won %)
|25 (80.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (66.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|32 (74.42%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|11 (25.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|80.36
|loss trade
|-203.30
|Average
|profit trade
|76.41
|loss trade
|-184.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (960.06)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-608.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|960.06 (12)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-608.91 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
Optimization:
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.01.02 01:00 - 2007.12.28 23:59 (2007.01.01 - 2007.12.31)
|Parameters
|Lots=0.1; shif=1;
|Bars in test
|7124
|Ticks modelled
|13245
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Net profit
|1257.69
|Gross profit
|1960.83
|Gross loss
|-703.14
|Profit factor
|2.79
|Expected payoff
|39.30
|Absolute drawdown
|195.21
|Maximum drawdown
|294.44 (2.73%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.73% (294.44)
|Total trades
|32
|Short positions (won %)
|12 (66.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|20 (95.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|27 (84.38%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|5 (15.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|80.81
|loss trade
|-205.10
|Average
|profit trade
|72.62
|loss trade
|-140.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (958.83)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-205.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|958.83 (12)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-205.10 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|7
|consecutive losses
|1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8715
