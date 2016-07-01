Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ds_Ticks - Ticks on the price chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 25624
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays ticks on the price chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8716
Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.
Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.BW-Zone
Visualizer indicator (what a terrible phrase to use!). Colors the chart bars according to the logic of determining the state of the fourth dimension of the Chaos Theory by B. Williams - Zone.
Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators ver.2.2
Expansion and improvement of the script ver.2 and an example of accelerated processing of an indicator for use in conjunction with the script"Tic Tac Toe" chart
The script plots a "Tic Tac Toe" chart in the form of Japanese candlesticks.