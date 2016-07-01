Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AIS1 Standard Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31907
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AIS1 Standard Indicator
Modification: 10306
Release Date: 26.02.2009
Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net
Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais
Free Open Source Software
Modification: 10306
Release Date: 26.02.2009
Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net
Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais
Free Open Source Software
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8720
"Tic Tac Toe" chart
The script plots a "Tic Tac Toe" chart in the form of Japanese candlesticks.Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators ver.2.2
Expansion and improvement of the script ver.2 and an example of accelerated processing of an indicator for use in conjunction with the script
ATR MA Oscillator
ATR MA Oscillator - Oscillator is based on the difference between the ATR oscillator and its signal line.The correct order (version 1.0.01)
The EA is based on 5 MAs: 10-, 20-, 50-, 100-, 200- period and + ADX (the main line)