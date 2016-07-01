CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AIS1 Standard Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

AIRAT SAFIN | English Русский 中文
Views:
31907
Rating:
(12)
Published:
AIS1SI.MQ4 (11.6 KB)
AIS1SIIE.TXT (5.14 KB)
AIS1SIIR.TXT (5.33 KB)
AIS1SIML.TXT (6.13 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AIS1 Standard Indicator


Modification: 10306
Release Date: 26.02.2009


Copyright (C) 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
https://www.metaquotes.net


Copyright (C) 2009, Airat Safin
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ais


Free Open Source Software

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8720

"Tic Tac Toe" chart "Tic Tac Toe" chart

The script plots a "Tic Tac Toe" chart in the form of Japanese candlesticks.

Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators ver.2.2 Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators ver.2.2

Expansion and improvement of the script ver.2 and an example of accelerated processing of an indicator for use in conjunction with the script

ATR MA Oscillator ATR MA Oscillator

ATR MA Oscillator - Oscillator is based on the difference between the ATR oscillator and its signal line.

The correct order (version 1.0.01) The correct order (version 1.0.01)

The EA is based on 5 MAs: 10-, 20-, 50-, 100-, 200- period and + ADX (the main line)