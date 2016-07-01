Join our fan page
Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators ver.2 - script for MetaTrader 4
- 9141
-
Modernization of the first version of the script with the ability to manage multiple indicators
Example of including an indicator is displayed on the basis of the attached linear regression indicator and is also described in the indicator code.
The unique number is formed by the indicator automatically at the first start..
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8712
The script allows to preview the indicator behavior on a real chart from the specified point with the minimum computation resources.Channels
The indicator plots channels on three different timeframes (by default 1 hour, 4 hours, 1 day) and displays them on one chart. Also, for greater clarity, it displays the boundaries of each channel on the chart.
Visualizer indicator (what a terrible phrase to use!). Colors the chart bars according to the logic of determining the state of the fourth dimension of the Chaos Theory by B. Williams - Zone.Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.
