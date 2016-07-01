CodeBaseSections
Tick emulation for accelerated testing of indicators ver.2 - script for MetaTrader 4

Evgeniy Gutorov | English Русский
Published:
Modernization of the first version of the script with the ability to manage multiple indicators
Example of including an indicator is displayed on the basis of the attached linear regression indicator and is also described in the indicator code.

The unique number is formed by the indicator automatically at the first start..

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8712

