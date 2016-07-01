Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZeroLag MACD Colored - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 51793
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The suggestions mentioned in the comments on the original page have been taken into account.
1. Added coloring of the histogram bars relative to the previous bar.
2. The FastEMABuffer and SlowEMABuffer values are multiplied by 100. The comment author claims that it facilitates the interpretation of the signals. Although it is already perfectly clear with bar coloring.
Author:
The original indicator has been posted by Collector.
The full description can be found on the page of the original.
ZeroLag MACD Colored (which is in a separate indicator window) :-)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8703
Trailing stop by balanceLive limit
When assigned to a hotkey, the script allows to almost instantly open limit orders with the specified risk level (in the deposit currency) and take profit (so-called braces).
It responds to market faster than the MA (moving average)Divergence
Semaphore indicator that predicts the future direction of the price