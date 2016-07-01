If the blue bar is directed upwards, the price will also go up. Downwards - likewise.

Dots indicate the identified peaks (fractals) of the specified indicator.

Red bars are the maximum peaks (weak signal that the price will "roll back" and slightly move against the trend)

i-Divergency.mq4 - divergence based on stochastic

i-DivMACD.mq4 - divergence based on MACD

If you want to analyze any other indicators - replace the line

Stochastic[CurBuffer]= iStochastic ( NULL , 0 , 5 , 3 , 3 , MODE_EMA , 0 , MODE_MAIN ,CurrentCandle);

with the required one

There can also be false signals. Can't do without them.