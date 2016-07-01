Join our fan page
Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 51490
- Rating:
-
- Published:
If the blue bar is directed upwards, the price will also go up. Downwards - likewise.
Dots indicate the identified peaks (fractals) of the specified indicator.
Red bars are the maximum peaks (weak signal that the price will "roll back" and slightly move against the trend)
i-Divergency.mq4 - divergence based on stochastic
i-DivMACD.mq4 - divergence based on MACD
If you want to analyze any other indicators - replace the line
Stochastic[CurBuffer]=iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_EMA,0,MODE_MAIN,CurrentCandle);
with the required one
There can also be false signals. Can't do without them.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8705
It responds to market faster than the MA (moving average)ZeroLag MACD Colored
The ZeroLag MACD Colored indicator is a modification of the ZeroLag MACD. Added coloring of the histogram bars relative to the previous bar, if the previous bar is below/above the current.