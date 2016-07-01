Watch how to download trading robots for free
Pipso - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19307
- Rating:
-
- Published:
extern int start=21;// operation start hour extern int end=9;// operation end hour (added to start time) extern int period=36; // period to plot the channel in bars extern double SLpp=300; // stop loss as a percentage of the channel width
works with a spread of 3-4 points
Warning: Do not attempt to use on real account! :)
Strategy Tester Report
Pipso
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 220)
|Symbol
|EURGBP (Euro vs Great Britain Pound )
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2006.01.02 00:10 - 2009.02.06 13:20 (2006.01.01 - 2010.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
|Parameters
|start=21; end=9; period=36; SLpp=300;
|Bars in test
|222523
|Ticks modelled
|4418012
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Net profit
|76680.42
|Gross profit
|154571.41
|Gross loss
|-77890.99
|Profit factor
|1.98
|Expected payoff
|30.39
|Absolute drawdown
|306.55
|Maximum drawdown
|4443.23 (5.18%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.22% (583.70)
|Total trades
|2523
|Short positions (won %)
|1284 (78.35%)
|Long positions (won %)
|1239 (78.53%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1979 (78.44%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|544 (21.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|933.20
|loss trade
|-2244.36
|Average
|profit trade
|78.11
|loss trade
|-143.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|68 (5453.46)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-131.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5453.46 (68)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-2536.27 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8696
