Trading signals function. Based on the values of the CCI indicator. - library for MetaTrader 4
Trading signals function. Based on the values of the CCI indicator.
Add the function to the EA: #include <Signal.mqh>
Condition if(GetSignal()==1) is for buys.
Condition if(GetSignal()==-1) is for sells.
External variables of the function:
periodCCI - the period of averaging for calculation of the indicator.
applied_price - Used price. It can be any of the price constants, may range from 0 to 6.
shift - index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shifting back by specified periods relative to the current bar).
CCI_High - The upper level of the indicator.
CCI_Low - The lower level of the indicator.
Test Example:
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.01.26 00:00 - 2009.02.02 23:45 (2009.01.26 - 2009.02.03)
|Model
|Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
|Parameters
|periodCCI=9; applied_price=2; shift=0; CCI_High=110; CCI_Low=120; TakeProfit=60; SL=30; Lots=1;
|Bars in test
|1573
|Ticks modelled
|146419
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|517
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Net profit
|11625.70
|Gross profit
|18583.50
|Gross loss
|-6957.80
|Profit factor
|2.67
|Expected payoff
|219.35
|Absolute drawdown
|190.00
|Maximum drawdown
|2267.80 (10.25%)
|Relative drawdown
|10.25% (2267.80)
|Total trades
|53
|Short positions (won %)
|17 (70.59%)
|Long positions (won %)
|36 (52.78%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|31 (58.49%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|22 (41.51%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|601.10
|loss trade
|-320.00
|Average
|profit trade
|599.47
|loss trade
|-316.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (3001.10)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-1918.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3001.10 (5)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-1918.90 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
