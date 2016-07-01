Trading signals function. Based on the values of the CCI indicator.

Add the function to the EA: #include <Signal.mqh>

Condition if(GetSignal()==1) is for buys.

Condition if(GetSignal()==-1) is for sells.

External variables of the function:

periodCCI - the period of averaging for calculation of the indicator.

applied_price - Used price. It can be any of the price constants, may range from 0 to 6.

shift - index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shifting back by specified periods relative to the current bar).

CCI_High - The upper level of the indicator.

CCI_Low - The lower level of the indicator.

Test Example:



