Libraries

Trading signals function. Based on the values of the CCI indicator. - library for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman | English Русский
Views:
12931
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Signal.mq4 (1.6 KB) view
Trading signals function. Based on the values of the CCI indicator.

Add the function to the EA: #include <Signal.mqh>
Condition if(GetSignal()==1) is for buys.
Condition if(GetSignal()==-1) is for sells.

External variables of the function:

periodCCI - the period of averaging for calculation of the indicator.


applied_price - Used price. It can be any of the price constants, may range from 0 to 6.


shift - index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shifting back by specified periods relative to the current bar).


CCI_High - The upper level of the indicator.


CCI_Low - The lower level of the indicator.

Test Example:


SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2009.01.26 00:00 - 2009.02.02 23:45 (2009.01.26 - 2009.02.03)
ModelEvery tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
ParametersperiodCCI=9; applied_price=2; shift=0; CCI_High=110; CCI_Low=120; TakeProfit=60; SL=30; Lots=1;

Bars in test1573Ticks modelled146419Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched chart errors517




Initial deposit10000.00



Net profit11625.70Gross profit18583.50Gross loss-6957.80
Profit factor2.67Expected payoff219.35

Absolute drawdown190.00Maximum drawdown2267.80 (10.25%)Relative drawdown10.25% (2267.80)

Total trades53Short positions (won %)17 (70.59%)Long positions (won %)36 (52.78%)

Profit trades (% of total)31 (58.49%)Loss Trades (% of total)22 (41.51%)
Largestprofit trade601.10loss trade-320.00
Averageprofit trade599.47loss trade-316.26
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (3001.10)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-1918.90)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3001.10 (5)consecutive loss (count)-1918.90 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8695

