Volatility, aggressiveness and their normalization - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 36963
Aggressiveness shows the number of points the instrument passes within one candle on average, analyzing the last MyPeriod periods.
No matter in which direction!
Volatility - the size of the channel for MyPeriod in points.
The Silence indicator demonstrated one of the variants of normalization of any indicators.
Recommendations:
- It is possible to determine a flat (absence of trend) using the Silence indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8694
