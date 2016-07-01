Watch how to download trading robots for free
extern double k=5.0;// multiplier for opening a trade relative to the current volatility, i.e. movement_for_opening=volatility_over_period*k extern int period=24;// period to calculate the volatility in bars extern int exp=0;// volatility smoothing mode, 0-simple moving average, 1-linearly weighted extern int open.close=0;// mode of volatility calculation by 1-open/close, 0-High/Low extern double SL_pp=0;// set stop loss as a percentage of the movement that took place (from 0 to 1, 0-stop loss is not set at all) extern bool visualize=true; // plot movements
Large drawdowns, suggestions on improvements are welcome
Strategy Tester Report
Spazm
TeleTrade-Server (Build 220)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.02 10:00 - 2009.01.16 17:00 (2008.01.01 - 2010.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
|Parameters
|k=6; period=24; exp=0; open.close=0; SL_pp=0; visualize=false;
|Bars in test
|7413
|Ticks modelled
|3693207
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched chart errors
|15
|Initial deposit
|1000000.00
|Net profit
|35223.60
|Gross profit
|89637.40
|Gross loss
|-54413.80
|Profit factor
|1.65
|Expected payoff
|451.58
|Absolute drawdown
|2399.60
|Maximum drawdown
|19886.20 (1.93%)
|Relative drawdown
|1.93% (19886.20)
|Total trades
|78
|Short positions (won %)
|39 (53.85%)
|Long positions (won %)
|39 (43.59%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|38 (48.72%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|40 (51.28%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|14433.60
|loss trade
|-3496.80
|Average
|profit trade
|2358.88
|loss trade
|-1360.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (24475.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|8 (-10623.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|24475.80 (6)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-10623.20 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8683
