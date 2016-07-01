CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Ma_Parabolic_st2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The image shows the effectiveness of the smoothing properties of the "Ma_Parabolic_st2" indicator, compared to the standard "Parabolic SAR" indicator.

The purple dotted line is the Ma_Parabolic, the greed dotted line is the standard Parabolic SAR.

Version 2.1. Fixed the display the on the charts with small number of bars. Previously, the parabolic chains were not displayed at the values of "Step" ~0.001 (or less) and the number of bars ~300.

Added separation of the inclination for the falling and rising lines in the version Ma-Parabolic_st2.2.


Ma-Parabolic_st2_2 with different inclination of lines

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8686

