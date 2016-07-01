Watch how to download trading robots for free
2pbIdealMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author:
Nikolay Kositsin
Two moving averages, 2pbIdealMA.mq4 and 2pbIdeal3MA.mq4. The averaging algorithms in them is developed by Neutron. The second indicator 2pbIdeal3MA.mq4 uses this averaging algorithm three times.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8681
