CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

2pbIdealMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский
Views:
25549
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
2pbIdeal3MA.mq4 (5.57 KB) view
2pbIdealMA.mq4 (3.41 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Nikolay Kositsin

Two moving averages, 2pbIdealMA.mq4 and 2pbIdeal3MA.mq4. The averaging algorithms in them is developed by Neutron. The second indicator 2pbIdeal3MA.mq4 uses this averaging algorithm three times.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8681

Locker Locker

It can be used as a standalone EA or as a method of recovery from losses

The Cronex T RSI GF indicator The Cronex T RSI GF indicator

Popularly demanded modification of the RSI indicator

The Cronex T Demarker GFC (Color) indicator The Cronex T Demarker GFC (Color) indicator

Modification of the DeMarker indicator with additional color indication based on the histogram

Spazm Spazm

works on the movement continuation with position inversion after closure