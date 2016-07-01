Watch how to download trading robots for free
The Cronex T Demarker GFC (Color) indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Modification of the Cronex T Demarker GF indicator.
Changes:
- The divergence histogram is colored according to the movement of the previous bar of the histogram
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8682
