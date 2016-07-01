Watch how to download trading robots for free
The Cronex T Demarker GF indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Modification of the DeMarker indicator.
Changes:
- Changed the number of dimensions (specifically to simplify use in experts)
- The line of the main indicator is composed of 4 with period shifts
- Added a line of smoothing based on T3 (I do not remember whose algorithm it is)
- Crossing of the main line and T3 are moved to separate buffers
- Separated a histogram of divergence without smoothing
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8675
