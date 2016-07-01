CodeBaseSections
The Cronex T Demarker GF indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Sergei Kazachenko
Modification of the DeMarker indicator.

Changes:

  • Changed the number of dimensions (specifically to simplify use in experts)
  • The line of the main indicator is composed of 4 with period shifts
  • Added a line of smoothing based on T3 (I do not remember whose algorithm it is)
  • Crossing of the main line and T3 are moved to separate buffers
  • Separated a histogram of divergence without smoothing

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8675

