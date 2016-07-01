CodeBaseSections
The Cronex T RSI GF indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Sergei Kazachenko
Modification of the RSI indicator

Changes:

  • Changed the number of dimensions (specifically to simplify use in experts)
  • The line of the main indicator is composed of 4 with period shifts
  • Added a line of smoothing based on T3 (I do not remember whose algorithm it is)
  • The signals are moved to separate buffers
  • Placed BB on T3 to improve the clarity of changes

Do not use it as a standalone trading tool, it is designed for confirmation of trend indicators.

If it helps anyone to make profit, donations are welcome :-)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8678

