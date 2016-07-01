Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Cronex T RSI GF indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 34726
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Modification of the RSI indicator
Changes:
- Changed the number of dimensions (specifically to simplify use in experts)
- The line of the main indicator is composed of 4 with period shifts
- Added a line of smoothing based on T3 (I do not remember whose algorithm it is)
- The signals are moved to separate buffers
- Placed BB on T3 to improve the clarity of changes
Do not use it as a standalone trading tool, it is designed for confirmation of trend indicators.
If it helps anyone to make profit, donations are welcome :-)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8678
Klinger Oscillator KVO
Oscillator based on turnoversBETTER_YZGraphOnLine
The script visualizes the deals on the chart in a convenient way.
Locker
It can be used as a standalone EA or as a method of recovery from losses2pbIdealMA
Moving average