Modification of the RSI indicator

Changes:

Changed the number of dimensions (specifically to simplify use in experts)

The line of the main indicator is composed of 4 with period shifts

Added a line of smoothing based on T3 (I do not remember whose algorithm it is)

The signals are moved to separate buffers

Placed BB on T3 to improve the clarity of changes

Do not use it as a standalone trading tool, it is designed for confirmation of trend indicators.

If it helps anyone to make profit, donations are welcome :-)