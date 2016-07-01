Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BETTER_YZGraphOnLine - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15263
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
YURAZ based on a script by Igor Kim
The script visualizes the deals on the chart in a convenient way. It has been used in the analytics when writing the article "Review of Participants by Yuriy Zaytsev (YuraZ)".
It is useful for analyzing the trading of an EA or a trader, investor can easily evaluate the trader's work.
- BETTER_YZGraphOnLine.MQ4 - for a black screen.
- BETTER_YZGraphOnLine_W.MQ4 - for a bright screen, no other differences.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8676
The Cronex T Demarker GF indicator
Variation of the DeMarker indicatore-Smart_Tralling
Excellent trailing expert. I have been using it for a long time - I recommend it!
Klinger Oscillator KVO
Oscillator based on turnoversThe Cronex T RSI GF indicator
Popularly demanded modification of the RSI indicator