CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

BETTER_YZGraphOnLine - script for MetaTrader 4

Yuriy Zaytsev | English Русский
Views:
15263
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

YURAZ based on a script by Igor Kim

The script visualizes the deals on the chart in a convenient way. It has been used in the analytics when writing the article "Review of Participants by Yuriy Zaytsev (YuraZ)".

It is useful for analyzing the trading of an EA or a trader, investor can easily evaluate the trader's work.

  • BETTER_YZGraphOnLine.MQ4 - for a black screen.
  • BETTER_YZGraphOnLine_W.MQ4 - for a bright screen, no other differences.

The script visualizes the deals in a convenient way

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8676

The Cronex T Demarker GF indicator The Cronex T Demarker GF indicator

Variation of the DeMarker indicator

e-Smart_Tralling e-Smart_Tralling

Excellent trailing expert. I have been using it for a long time - I recommend it!

Klinger Oscillator KVO Klinger Oscillator KVO

Oscillator based on turnovers

The Cronex T RSI GF indicator The Cronex T RSI GF indicator

Popularly demanded modification of the RSI indicator