Klinger Oscillator KVO - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 48379
Published:
Updated:
This oscillator based on turnovers has been developed by Stephen Klinger.
The oscillator is calculated in seven steps:
- The average typical price is calculated - (H+L+C)/3
- If the current typical price is greater than the average typical price of the previous bar, the turnover of the current bar gets a "plus" sign
- If the current typical price is less than the average typical price of the previous bar, the turnover of the current bar gets a "minus" sign
- A 34-period EMA of the turnover obtained in steps 2 or 3 is calculated
- A 55-period EMA of the turnover obtained in steps 2 or 3 is calculated
- The 34-period EMA is subtracted from the 55-period EMA; the result is plotted on the chart as a histogram
- The EMA of the difference obtained in step 6 is calculated and plotted on the chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8677
