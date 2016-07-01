This oscillator based on turnovers has been developed by Stephen Klinger.

The oscillator is calculated in seven steps:

The average typical price is calculated - (H+L+C)/3 If the current typical price is greater than the average typical price of the previous bar, the turnover of the current bar gets a "plus" sign If the current typical price is less than the average typical price of the previous bar, the turnover of the current bar gets a "minus" sign A 34-period EMA of the turnover obtained in steps 2 or 3 is calculated A 55-period EMA of the turnover obtained in steps 2 or 3 is calculated The 34-period EMA is subtracted from the 55-period EMA; the result is plotted on the chart as a histogram The EMA of the difference obtained in step 6 is calculated and plotted on the chart



