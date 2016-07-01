Watch how to download trading robots for free
4hVegas_Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator is similar to 4Hour Vegas Model.
Input parameters:
extern bool Alerts=true; extern bool PrintTags=True; extern bool LogTrades=False; extern int MA1=55; extern int MA2=8;
4hvegas_chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8673
