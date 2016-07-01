CodeBaseSections
4hVegas_Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator is similar to 4Hour Vegas Model.

Input parameters:

extern bool      Alerts=true;
extern bool      PrintTags=True;
extern bool      LogTrades=False;
extern int       MA1=55;
extern int       MA2=8;


4hvegas_chart


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8673

