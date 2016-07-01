Join our fan page
Stochastic Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Divergence based on a standard Stochastic with Alert and language selection.
The Stochastic is not required to be present on the chart. However, if a standard Stochastic is attached, the divergence lines will be drawn both on the chart and in the indicator window, and the indicator will use the Stochastic settings.
The solid line shows the classic divergence, the dotted line displays the reverse divergence.
It is possible to change the line color (the ColorBull and ColorBear variables), and also set the output mode and language for a message when divergence occurs.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8655
