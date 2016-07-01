Join our fan page
Billy expert - expert for MetaTrader 4
In general, it is quite strange pattern ... but, strangely enough, it works.
When the price moves downward on 3 bars (three "falling" candles) on M15, the green is above the red on Stochastic of M1 and M5 charts.
Stop loss, take profit can be optimized.
Variables:
extern int StopLoss // I hope this is clear
extern int TakeProfit // I hope this is also clear :)
extern double Lots // if lot is not set to 0, then it is fixed, if set to 0, then the lot size will be change automatically based on the deposit.
extern int MaxOrders // maximum allowed number of simultaneously opened orders
extern int Periods // period, the Stochastic of which is used by the EA
extern int Periods2 // period, the Stochastic of which is used by the EA (second)
After improvements and optimization the most successful results were achieved on euro/jpy, working timeframe - M15, stochastic periods are M1 and M5, take profit - 145, stop loss - 25. Testing results for one month period is provided below.
I am waiting for tips. I know the EA is crude and not reliable enough, but nonetheless there is something in it, in my opinion.
If anyone interested I can share modified versions as well as variations.
Thank you for attention.
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2008.11.21 21:30 - 2008.12.31 18:59 (2008.01.30 - 2009.01.30)
|Model
|Open prices only (fastest method to analyze the bar just completed, only for EAs that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|TrailingStop=30; StopLoss=140; TakeProfit=25; Lots=0; magicnumber=777; MaxOrders=1; Periods=1; Periods2=5;
|Bars in test
|2558
|Ticks modelled
|5013
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|2500.00
|Net profit
|7460.93
|Gross profit
|7460.93
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|276.33
|Absolute drawdown
|490.14
|Maximum drawdown
|2676.50 (28.28%)
|Relative drawdown
|28.28% (2676.50)
|Total trades
|27
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|27 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|27 (100.00%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|495.65
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|276.33
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|27 (7460.93)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|7460.93 (27)
|consecutive loss (count)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|27
|consecutive losses
0
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8651
