In general, it is quite strange pattern ... but, strangely enough, it works.

When the price moves downward on 3 bars (three "falling" candles) on M15, the green is above the red on Stochastic of M1 and M5 charts.



Stop loss, take profit can be optimized.

Variables:





extern int StopLoss // I hope this is clear

extern int TakeProfit // I hope this is also clear :)

extern double Lots // if lot is not set to 0, then it is fixed, if set to 0, then the lot size will be change automatically based on the deposit.

extern int MaxOrders // maximum allowed number of simultaneously opened orders

extern int Periods // period, the Stochastic of which is used by the EA

extern int Periods2 // period, the Stochastic of which is used by the EA (second)





After improvements and optimization the most successful results were achieved on euro/jpy, working timeframe - M15, stochastic periods are M1 and M5, take profit - 145, stop loss - 25. Testing results for one month period is provided below.

I am waiting for tips. I know the EA is crude and not reliable enough, but nonetheless there is something in it, in my opinion.

If anyone interested I can share modified versions as well as variations.







Thank you for attention.







