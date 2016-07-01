CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Billy expert - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский
Views:
21165
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

In general, it is quite strange pattern ... but, strangely enough, it works.

When the price moves downward on 3 bars (three "falling" candles) on M15, the green is above the red on Stochastic of M1 and M5 charts.

Stop loss, take profit can be optimized.

Variables:


extern int StopLoss // I hope this is clear
extern int TakeProfit // I hope this is also clear :)
extern double Lots // if lot is not set to 0, then it is fixed, if set to 0, then the lot size will be change automatically based on the deposit.
extern int MaxOrders // maximum allowed number of simultaneously opened orders
extern int Periods // period, the Stochastic of which is used by the EA
extern int Periods2 // period, the Stochastic of which is used by the EA (second)


After improvements and optimization the most successful results were achieved on euro/jpy, working timeframe - M15, stochastic periods are M1 and M5, take profit - 145, stop loss - 25. Testing results for one month period is provided below.

I am waiting for tips. I know the EA is crude and not reliable enough, but nonetheless there is something in it, in my opinion.

If anyone interested I can share modified versions as well as variations.


Thank you for attention.


Strategy Tester Report
OpenTiks3.22(original)+periodical+lotchange
Masterforex-Demo (Build 220)

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2008.11.21 21:30 - 2008.12.31 18:59 (2008.01.30 - 2009.01.30)
ModelOpen prices only (fastest method to analyze the bar just completed, only for EAs that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersTrailingStop=30; StopLoss=140; TakeProfit=25; Lots=0; magicnumber=777; MaxOrders=1; Periods=1; Periods2=5;

Bars in test2558Ticks modelled5013Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched chart errors0




Initial deposit2500.00



Net profit7460.93Gross profit7460.93Gross loss0.00
Profit factor
Expected payoff276.33

Absolute drawdown490.14Maximum drawdown2676.50 (28.28%)Relative drawdown28.28% (2676.50)

Total trades27Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)27 (100.00%)

Profit trades (% of total)27 (100.00%)Loss Trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade495.65loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade276.33loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)27 (7460.93)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)7460.93 (27)consecutive loss (count)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins27consecutive losses

0



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8651

ChangeObjectsColor ChangeObjectsColor

The script allows to change the color of selected objects to specified one.

Classifier based on k-nearest neighbors. Classifier based on k-nearest neighbors.

This EA considers an example of classifier usage. It can be applied to any other strategy.

Future___ Future___

It can be combined with any indicator to get an expert

Stochastic Divergence Stochastic Divergence

Divergence based on a standard Stochastic with Alert and language selection.