Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Doubler - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 24088
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple Expert Advisor (more like a draft with an idea) that simultaneously opens two positions in different directions, provided that the stop loss of the losing position triggers 5 points earlier than the take profit of the profitable one. All the necessary parameters can be optimized.
Testing Results:
Strategy Tester Report
Doubler
|Symbol
|EURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2008.10.28 13:25 - 2009.01.07 19:12 (2008.01.30 - 2009.12.30)
|Model
|Open prices only (fastest method to analyze the bar just completed, only for EAs that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|StopLoss=87; TakeProfit=133; lots=0.1; Ext1=5; Ext2=14; AutoLotChanging=false;
|Bars in test
|65643
|Ticks modelled
|129935
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched chart errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Net profit
|1014.70
|Gross profit
|20956.27
|Gross loss
|-19941.56
|Profit factor
|1.05
|Expected payoff
|3.04
|Absolute drawdown
|921.43
|Maximum drawdown
|1230.43 (1.23%)
|Relative drawdown
|1.23% (1230.43)
|Total trades
|334
|Short positions (won %)
|167 (37.72%)
|Long positions (won %)
|167 (44.31%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|137 (41.02%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|197 (58.98%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|216.00
|loss trade
|-150.12
|Average
|profit trade
|152.97
|loss trade
|-101.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (479.32)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-668.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|479.32 (3)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-668.63 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|2
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8656
Stochastic Divergence
Divergence based on a standard Stochastic with Alert and language selection.Future___
It can be combined with any indicator to get an expert
Opening Positions
Attempt to more or less fully automate the opening of Buy and Sell orders#MarketPrice
Really helps in trading