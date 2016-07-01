CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Doubler - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский
Views:
24088
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
Doubler.mq4 (2.27 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Simple Expert Advisor (more like a draft with an idea) that simultaneously opens two positions in different directions, provided that the stop loss of the losing position triggers 5 points earlier than the take profit of the profitable one. All the necessary parameters can be optimized.

Testing Results:



Strategy Tester Report
Doubler


SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2008.10.28 13:25 - 2009.01.07 19:12 (2008.01.30 - 2009.12.30)
ModelOpen prices only (fastest method to analyze the bar just completed, only for EAs that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersStopLoss=87; TakeProfit=133; lots=0.1; Ext1=5; Ext2=14; AutoLotChanging=false;

Bars in test65643Ticks modelled129935Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched chart errors0




Initial deposit100000.00



Net profit1014.70Gross profit20956.27Gross loss-19941.56
Profit factor1.05Expected payoff3.04

Absolute drawdown921.43Maximum drawdown1230.43 (1.23%)Relative drawdown1.23% (1230.43)

Total trades334Short positions (won %)167 (37.72%)Long positions (won %)167 (44.31%)

Profit trades (% of total)137 (41.02%)Loss Trades (% of total)197 (58.98%)
Largestprofit trade216.00loss trade-150.12
Averageprofit trade152.97loss trade-101.23
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (479.32)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-668.63)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)479.32 (3)consecutive loss (count)-668.63 (7)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses2

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8656

Stochastic Divergence Stochastic Divergence

Divergence based on a standard Stochastic with Alert and language selection.

Future___ Future___

It can be combined with any indicator to get an expert

Opening Positions Opening Positions

Attempt to more or less fully automate the opening of Buy and Sell orders

#MarketPrice #MarketPrice

Really helps in trading