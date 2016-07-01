In general, the idea is simple. As soon as the lines are grouped in a certain way, a signal is generated. Confirm using fractal, then as usual.

All features can be disabled. That is, disable entry, exit by indicators, trailing, leave only the martingale, and you can thoughtlessly "mow the loot" before the arrival of Uncle Cole :))

It shows good profit with drawdowns of 3-9% of the initial deposit during optimization with entries by Alligator and Fractal,trailing enabled and with martingale disabled.

If necessary, it is possible to reduce the risks, limit the maximum lots, etc.

Experiment yourselves - you will like it.

A small favor for the developers: do not judge harshly, and modify it if you want it to work better. If possible, include a self-optimization. I tried to implement it as a script. It had optimized 3 (out of 9 required) parameters for an hour and a half.

Optimized from September to today. Tested on one year.

Strategy Tester Report on Alligator vol.1.1 EGlobal-Real (Build 220)

Symbol USDCHF (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc) Period 1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.02 09:00 - 2008.12.17 23:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.12.18) Model Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames) Parameters MaxLot=0.5; koeff=1.3; risk=0.05; shirina1=0.001; shirina2=0.0003; Ruchnik=false; Vhod_Alligator=true; Vhod_Fractals=true; Vyhod_Alligator=false; OnlyOneOrder=true; EnableMartingail=false; Trailing=true; TP=0; SL=170; TrailingStop=65; profit=0; blue=-8; red=-1; green=3; Fractal_bars=9; visota_fractal=60; spred=10; Koleno=5; Zaderzhka=2000; Bars in test 6965 Ticks modelled 2826122 Modelling quality 90.00% Mismatched chart errors 9 Initial deposit 1000.00 Net profit 1473.15 Gross profit 4784.66 Gross loss -3311.52 Profit factor 1.44 Expected payoff 13.15 Absolute drawdown 80.76 Maximum drawdown 654.80 (21.31%) Relative drawdown 21.31% (654.80) Total trades 112 Short positions (won %) 42 (85.71%) Long positions (won %) 70 (72.86%) Profit trades (% of total) 87 (77.68%) Loss Trades (% of total) 25 (22.32%) Largest profit trade 356.10 loss trade -205.67 Average profit trade 55.00 loss trade -132.46 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 10 (149.62) consecutive losses (loss in money) 2 (-394.37) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 784.21 (9) consecutive loss (count) -394.37 (2) Average consecutive wins 60 consecutive losses 1