On Alligator vol.1.1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 17777
-
In general, the idea is simple. As soon as the lines are grouped in a certain way, a signal is generated. Confirm using fractal, then as usual.
All features can be disabled. That is, disable entry, exit by indicators, trailing, leave only the martingale, and you can thoughtlessly "mow the loot" before the arrival of Uncle Cole :))
It shows good profit with drawdowns of 3-9% of the initial deposit during optimization with entries by Alligator and Fractal,trailing enabled and with martingale disabled.
If necessary, it is possible to reduce the risks, limit the maximum lots, etc.
Experiment yourselves - you will like it.
A small favor for the developers: do not judge harshly, and modify it if you want it to work better. If possible, include a self-optimization. I tried to implement it as a script. It had optimized 3 (out of 9 required) parameters for an hour and a half.
Optimized from September to today. Tested on one year.
|Symbol
|USDCHF (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.02 09:00 - 2008.12.17 23:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.12.18)
|Model
|Every tick (the most accurate mode based on the shortest available time frames)
|Parameters
|MaxLot=0.5; koeff=1.3; risk=0.05; shirina1=0.001; shirina2=0.0003; Ruchnik=false; Vhod_Alligator=true; Vhod_Fractals=true; Vyhod_Alligator=false; OnlyOneOrder=true; EnableMartingail=false; Trailing=true; TP=0; SL=170; TrailingStop=65; profit=0; blue=-8; red=-1; green=3; Fractal_bars=9; visota_fractal=60; spred=10; Koleno=5; Zaderzhka=2000;
|Bars in test
|6965
|Ticks modelled
|2826122
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched chart errors
|9
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Net profit
|1473.15
|Gross profit
|4784.66
|Gross loss
|-3311.52
|Profit factor
|1.44
|Expected payoff
|13.15
|Absolute drawdown
|80.76
|Maximum drawdown
|654.80 (21.31%)
|Relative drawdown
|21.31% (654.80)
|Total trades
|112
|Short positions (won %)
|42 (85.71%)
|Long positions (won %)
|70 (72.86%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|87 (77.68%)
|Loss Trades (% of total)
|25 (22.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|356.10
|loss trade
|-205.67
|Average
|profit trade
|55.00
|loss trade
|-132.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (149.62)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-394.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|784.21 (9)
|consecutive loss (count)
|-394.37 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|60
|consecutive losses
|1
Not the best option. But still works.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8628
