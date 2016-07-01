CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

T3 Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский
Views:
28622
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
T3_Bands2.mq4 (4.28 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator T3 Bands.








Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8346

Hi-Lo Hi-Lo

Indicator Hi-Lo.

AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts

The Expert Advisor fills the missing bars on the chart with "dashes" (Dojis) — bars which have O=H=L=C.

ASCTrend1sig V2 ASCTrend1sig V2

ASCTrend1sig

AutoDayFibs AutoDayFibs

Indicator AutoDayFibs.