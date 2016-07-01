Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hi-Lo - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 41786
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator Hi-Lo.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8336
AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts
The Expert Advisor fills the missing bars on the chart with "dashes" (Dojis) — bars which have O=H=L=C.Oblomov
The title contains the idea based on observations of the market regularities. It has been written for the CHF/USD pair.
T3 Bands
Indicator T3 Bands.ASCTrend1sig V2
ASCTrend1sig