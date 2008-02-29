CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18132
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
SI-2.mq4 (2.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Raff

SI indicator.


StepRSI_v5.2 StepRSI_v5.2

Strategy pabloski, is realized in indicator StepRSI_v5.2.

StepChoppy_v2 StepChoppy_v2

StepChoppy_v2 indicator. Uses indicators: StepMA_v7, StepRSI_v5.2.

A Script to Calculate MAE and MFE A Script to Calculate MAE and MFE

Drawdowns are calculated, too.

Level Trading Level Trading

System of intraday time trade.