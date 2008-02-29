Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 18132
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Raff
SI indicator.
SI indicator.
StepRSI_v5.2
Strategy pabloski, is realized in indicator StepRSI_v5.2.StepChoppy_v2
StepChoppy_v2 indicator. Uses indicators: StepMA_v7, StepRSI_v5.2.
A Script to Calculate MAE and MFE
Drawdowns are calculated, too.Level Trading
System of intraday time trade.