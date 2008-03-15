Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stodiv - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14849
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: RickD
Stodiv indicator.
Stodiv indicator.
Bollinger Squeeze_v9
Bollinger Squeeze_v9 indicator.Stoch_Sound_Email
Stoch_Sound_Email indicator.
Chaikin's Volatility (2 lines)
Chaikin's Volatility (2 lines) indicator.Color Stochastic
Color Stochastic indicator.