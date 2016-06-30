CodeBaseSections
Ind - Widners Oscilator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: expert-mt4.nm.ru

The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.

r1,r2,r3,r4,r5,r6; - Resistance
s1,s2,s3,s4,s5,s6; - Support


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7838

