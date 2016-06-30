Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ind - Widners Oscilator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23931
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: expert-mt4.nm.ru
The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.
r1,r2,r3,r4,r5,r6; - Resistance
s1,s2,s3,s4,s5,s6; - Support
The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.
r1,r2,r3,r4,r5,r6; - Resistance
s1,s2,s3,s4,s5,s6; - Support
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7838
ind - Profitunity Bars
The ind - Profitunity Bars indicator. Colors the bars in green, red and black.Combined MA Signal
Combined MA
Commentator
The Commentator indicator analyzes and displays the possible action for a certain time interval.Candlesticks BW
The CandlesticksBW indicator. Plots bars by B. Williams.