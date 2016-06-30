CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Combined MA Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Edi Dimitrovski | English Русский
Views:
27160
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

For the higher chart timeframes: H4, D1, W1 using Slow = false (0), and for smaller chart timeframes: H1, M30, M15, M5 set Slow = true (1). Arrows appear.

If Signal = 3 (the best is 8), it calculates the Moving Average as 1x2 + 2x2 + 3x2 (minus) 1x3 - 2x3 - 3x3, less than separate.

     while(count>0)
      {
       dif=iMA(NULL,0,(count*2),0,3,0,i)-
           iMA(NULL,0,(count*3),0,3,4,i)+
           iMA(NULL,0,(count*2),0,3,4,i)-
           iMA(NULL,0,(count*3),0,3,1,i);
       if(count>=Signal/2)ExtGreenBuffer[i]+=dif;
       if(dif!=0.0)dif/=(count+1)/2;
       if(count+1<=Signal)ExtSilverBuffer[i]+=dif;
       count--;

If used in experts: it can be used as Buffer 2 [Method 2] (if> 0.0) = Buy, Buffer 3 [Method 3] (if <0.0) = Sell.

Entry: Combination of D1 with H4 with H1 is good and can be a signal, if all of them received the same signal, it must not be on the same bar.

Exit : If H1 or H4 changes - it is a signal to close the position.



The optimization parameters for the indicator can be used during the optimization of this indicator. Do not set more than a day, otherwise it would freeze for a long time when set to 5-10-15 or more minutes. Read in the file.



After the optimization is complete and results are received, the optimizer can be removed from the chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7833

Bollinger Bands, BB Bollinger Bands, BB

The Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator is plotted at the distances equal to a certain number of standard deviations.

r_Gator r_Gator

A simple alternative to the Alligator.

ind - Profitunity Bars ind - Profitunity Bars

The ind - Profitunity Bars indicator. Colors the bars in green, red and black.

Ind - Widners Oscilator Ind - Widners Oscilator

The Ind-Widners Oscilator indicator. Draws the support and resistance levels.