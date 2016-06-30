Join our fan page
Combined MA Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
27160
Published:
Updated:
For the higher chart timeframes: H4, D1, W1 using Slow = false (0), and for smaller chart timeframes: H1, M30, M15, M5 set Slow = true (1). Arrows appear.
If Signal = 3 (the best is 8), it calculates the Moving Average as 1x2 + 2x2 + 3x2 (minus) 1x3 - 2x3 - 3x3, less than separate.
while(count>0) { dif=iMA(NULL,0,(count*2),0,3,0,i)- iMA(NULL,0,(count*3),0,3,4,i)+ iMA(NULL,0,(count*2),0,3,4,i)- iMA(NULL,0,(count*3),0,3,1,i); if(count>=Signal/2)ExtGreenBuffer[i]+=dif; if(dif!=0.0)dif/=(count+1)/2; if(count+1<=Signal)ExtSilverBuffer[i]+=dif; count--;
If used in experts: it can be used as Buffer 2 [Method 2] (if> 0.0) = Buy, Buffer 3 [Method 3] (if <0.0) = Sell.
Entry: Combination of D1 with H4 with H1 is good and can be a signal, if all of them received the same signal, it must not be on the same bar.
Exit : If H1 or H4 changes - it is a signal to close the position.
The optimization parameters for the indicator can be used during the optimization of this indicator. Do not set more than a day, otherwise it would freeze for a long time when set to 5-10-15 or more minutes. Read in the file.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7833
