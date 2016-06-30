Watch how to download trading robots for free
Candlesticks BW - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: CandlesticksBW
The CandlesticksBW indicator. Plots bars by B. Williams.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7852
