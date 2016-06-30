Watch how to download trading robots for free
ind - Profitunity Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Andrew Suvorov
The ind - Profitunity Bars indicator. Colors the bars in green, red and black.
The ind - Profitunity Bars indicator. Colors the bars in green, red and black.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7837
