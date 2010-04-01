Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PivotPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- okh
- Views:
- 155224
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Pivot Points are always very useful for trading, this is a simple way to have some idea of where the market is heading during the day.
The indicator also provides the first three supports and resistances.
The formulae I used are:
Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low)
Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1)
Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low
Pivot Point = ( High + Close + Low )/3
Support 1 = 2 * Pivot - High
Support 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)
Support 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot)
It uses the data from the bar of the previous day.
The orange line is the pivot point of the day, the red lines are supports and the green lines are resistances.
AdoSuite v 1.0
Classes for working with databases through ODBC and OLE DB interfacesWoodiesCCI
Indicator for Woodie’s CCI trading strategy.