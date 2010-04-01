CodeBaseSections
Indicators

PivotPoint - indicator for MetaTrader 5

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
okh
Views:
155224
Rating:
(142)
Published:
Updated:
pivot.mq5 (4.25 KB) view
Pivot Points are always very useful for trading, this is a simple way to have some idea of where the market is heading during the day.

The indicator also provides the first three supports and resistances.

The formulae I used are:

Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low)
Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1)
Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low
Pivot Point = ( High + Close + Low )/3
Support 1 = 2 * Pivot - High
Support 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)
Support 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot)

It uses the data from the bar of the previous day.

The orange line is the pivot point of the day, the red lines are supports and the green lines are resistances.

