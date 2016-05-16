Watch how to download trading robots for free
XOdiagram 1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
18317
Author: 4ebur
The XOdiagram 1 indicator. It plots the Х0 charts by close prices.
Input Parameters:
BoxSize - box size in points
ReversalBox - the number of boxes for reversal
Candles - the number of candles for calculation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7782
