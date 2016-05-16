CodeBaseSections
XOdiagram 1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

X0diagram1.mq4 (6.06 KB) view
Author: 4ebur

The XOdiagram 1 indicator. It plots the Х0 charts by close prices.


Input Parameters:


BoxSize - box size in points
ReversalBox - the number of boxes for reversal
Candles - the number of candles for calculation



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7782

Momentum Momentum

The Momentum Indicator measures the change of price of a financial instrument over a given time span.

Buy Percent Buy Percent

Opens a BUY position with the size of a percentage of the maximum allowed size.

Serg153xo Serg153xo

The indicator colors rising and falling candlesticks.

Ang Autoch HL.v1 Ang Autoch HL.v1

The Ang Autoch HL.v1 indicator. Draws a channel.