CodeBase
Serg153xo - indicator for MetaTrader 4

serg153xo.mq4 (4.23 KB) view
Author: Serg153

The indicator colors rising and falling candlesticks.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7783

