Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Varmovavg_v0011 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7985
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Balidev for Darma
It uses VMA - ЕMA, which automatically adjust the smoothing percentage based on the market volatility.
It uses VMA - ЕMA, which automatically adjust the smoothing percentage based on the market volatility.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7594
Wss_trader
The Wss_trader EA. People recommend setting the trading hours to 7-17, trailing to 60, metrics to 36 and to look back to 2 months.Zs1
I came across an expert that was discussed many times on the forum.
Applying the Equity graph on the chart
Example of an equity indicator based on the market profileMartingailExpert
The EA uses the values of the Stochastic indicator on the H4 timeframe to open a position, and after that it builds up based on the martingale principle.