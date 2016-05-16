CodeBaseSections
Experts

Wss_trader - expert for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
8461
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Fuccer

I have not checked myself, but people recommend setting the trading hours to 7-17, trailing to 60, metrics to 36 and to look back to 2 months.




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7591

