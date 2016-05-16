Watch how to download trading robots for free
Wss_trader - expert for MetaTrader 4
Author: Fuccer
I have not checked myself, but people recommend setting the trading hours to 7-17, trailing to 60, metrics to 36 and to look back to 2 months.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7591
