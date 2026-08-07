Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Trade Adjustment Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 23
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trade Adjustment Panel is an on-chart position management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to modify active market positions. The EA acts strictly as a post-execution management tool for manual trades or orders opened by other Expert Advisors. It does not contain entry logic, signal generation, or order placement algorithms.
Functional Overview:
1. Stop Loss Management
- Break-Even: Adjusts Stop Loss to the order open price.
- Break-Even Offset: Adjusts Stop Loss to the open price plus or minus a user-defined point offset.
- Profit Locking: Secures a specified point distance in profit by adjusting the Stop Loss level.
- Trailing Stop: Updates the Stop Loss dynamically relative to current market price based on a set point distance.
2. Take Profit Calculations
- Risk:Reward Targets: Calculates Take Profit distances automatically using 1R, 2R, or 3R multiples. Calculations are derived directly from the initial distance between the entry price and the active Stop Loss.
3. Volume Management & Partial Closures
- Preset Volume Modification: Closes 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% of open volume.
- Validation Protocol: Checks position volume against broker specifications (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN and SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP) prior to sending modification requests to avoid order execution errors.
4. Execution Filters
- Symbol Selection: Applies actions to the current chart symbol only or across all active chart symbols in the terminal.
- Direction Selection: Filters actions by order type (Buy positions only, Sell positions only, or both directions simultaneously).
5. Graphical Interface & Safety Controls
- On-Chart GUI: Built using native MQL5 object classes. Features window relocation capabilities, panel minimization to a title bar, and a close button that deletes interface objects and issues an ExpertRemove() call.
Professional open-source Candle Strength Analyzer for MetaTrader 5. Analyzes candle body, upper and lower wicks, buyer/seller pressure, rejection, range expansion and candle strength in real time.Quantora Moving Average Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA SMA Trend Analysis
Professional open-source Moving Average Dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Monitors EMA 20, EMA 50, EMA 100, EMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 200 with price position, trend structure, MA Score and overall market bias.
The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.MACD Signals
Indicator edition for new platform.