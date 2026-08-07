Trade Adjustment Panel is an on-chart position management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to modify active market positions. The EA acts strictly as a post-execution management tool for manual trades or orders opened by other Expert Advisors. It does not contain entry logic, signal generation, or order placement algorithms.





Functional Overview:





1. Stop Loss Management

- Break-Even: Adjusts Stop Loss to the order open price.

- Break-Even Offset: Adjusts Stop Loss to the open price plus or minus a user-defined point offset.

- Profit Locking: Secures a specified point distance in profit by adjusting the Stop Loss level.

- Trailing Stop: Updates the Stop Loss dynamically relative to current market price based on a set point distance.





2. Take Profit Calculations

- Risk:Reward Targets: Calculates Take Profit distances automatically using 1R, 2R, or 3R multiples. Calculations are derived directly from the initial distance between the entry price and the active Stop Loss.





3. Volume Management & Partial Closures

- Preset Volume Modification: Closes 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% of open volume.

- Validation Protocol: Checks position volume against broker specifications (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN and SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP) prior to sending modification requests to avoid order execution errors.





4. Execution Filters

- Symbol Selection: Applies actions to the current chart symbol only or across all active chart symbols in the terminal.

- Direction Selection: Filters actions by order type (Buy positions only, Sell positions only, or both directions simultaneously).





5. Graphical Interface & Safety Controls

- On-Chart GUI: Built using native MQL5 object classes. Features window relocation capabilities, panel minimization to a title bar, and a close button that deletes interface objects and issues an ExpertRemove() call.