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Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 - Buyer Seller Pressure and Wick Analysis - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 is a professional price-action analysis indicator designed to evaluate the internal structure and strength of individual candles directly inside MetaTrader 5.
Instead of looking only at whether a candle is bullish or bearish, the indicator analyzes:
Candle Body %
Upper Wick %
Lower Wick %
Buyer Pressure %
Seller Pressure %
Candle Direction
Candle Strength
Wick Rejection
Range Expansion / Compression
Pressure Score
The results are displayed in a professional dashboard that provides a quick overview of the current candle's structure and market pressure.
The indicator can analyze either the currently forming candle or the last closed candle.
Main Features
- Real-time candle analysis
- Bullish / Bearish candle detection
- Candle Body percentage
- Upper Wick percentage
- Lower Wick percentage
- Buyer Pressure percentage
- Seller Pressure percentage
- Strong candle detection
- Moderate candle detection
- Weak / Indecision detection
- Upper Wick Rejection detection
- Lower Wick Rejection detection
- Candle range analysis
- Average range comparison
- EXPANSION detection
- NORMAL range detection
- COMPRESSION detection
- Pressure Score from -5 to +5
- Current Candle mode
- Closed Candle mode
- Adjustable analysis thresholds
- Adjustable range lookback
- Live Bid / Ask
- Live Spread
- Automatic dashboard updates
- Professional Quantora interface
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Candle Structure Analysis
Every candle consists of three primary components:
BODY
UPPER WICK
LOWER WICK
The indicator calculates each component as a percentage of the candle's total High-Low range.
For example:
Total Candle Range = 35 points
Body = 24 points → 68.57%
Upper Wick = 6 points → 17.14%
Lower Wick = 5 points → 14.29%
This allows the candle structure to be evaluated numerically rather than visually alone.
Candle Direction
The basic candle direction is determined from Open and Close.
Close > Open
→ BULLISH
Close < Open
→ BEARISH
Close = Open
→ NEUTRAL
Direction alone, however, does not determine candle strength.
The Body percentage is also evaluated.
Candle Strength
The default Strong Body threshold is:
65%
If the candle body represents at least 65% of the entire candle range, the candle can be classified as:
STRONG BULLISH
or
STRONG BEARISH
depending on its direction.
The default Weak Body threshold is:
30%
A candle with a body percentage at or below this level is classified as:
WEAK / INDECISION
Candles between these thresholds can be classified as:
MODERATE BULLISH
or
MODERATE BEARISH
All thresholds can be customized from the indicator inputs.
Buyer / Seller Pressure
The indicator includes a simple candle-based Buyer/Seller Pressure model.
Buyer Pressure is calculated according to the location of the Close inside the candle's High-Low range:
Buyer Pressure =
(Close - Low) / (High - Low) × 100
Seller Pressure is:
Seller Pressure =
100 - Buyer Pressure
Example:
BUY PRESSURE: 74.30%
SELL PRESSURE: 25.70%
The dashboard then classifies pressure as:
BUYERS DOMINANT
SELLERS DOMINANT
BALANCED
Important
Buyer/Seller Pressure is a price-action proxy based on candle structure.
It is not exchange order flow, Level II data, bid/ask volume, footprint data or actual buyer/seller transaction volume.
This distinction is important when interpreting the indicator.
Wick Rejection Analysis
The indicator separately analyzes the upper and lower candle wicks.
Default Dominant Wick threshold:
45%
If the Upper Wick represents a sufficiently large portion of the candle range and dominates the Lower Wick:
UPPER REJECTION
is displayed.
If the Lower Wick dominates:
LOWER REJECTION
is displayed.
Otherwise:
BALANCED
is displayed.
This can help identify candles where price moved significantly away from one side of its range before closing.
Range Analysis
The indicator compares the current candle range with the average range of previous candles.
Default:
Lookback = 20 candles
The calculation is:
Range Ratio =
Current Candle Range / Average Range × 100
Example:
Average Range = 28.7 points
Current Range = 34.5 points
Range Ratio = 120.2%
Range Classification
The current version uses three range states.
EXPANSION
Range Ratio >= 150%
The current candle is significantly larger than the recent average.
NORMAL
60% < Range Ratio < 150%
The candle is within the normal recent range environment.
COMPRESSION
Range Ratio <= 60%
The current candle is significantly smaller than the recent average.
This provides additional context for interpreting candle strength.
Pressure Score
Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer combines several candle characteristics into a numerical Pressure Score.
Score range:
-5 → Strong Seller Pressure
0 → Balanced
+5 → Strong Buyer Pressure
The model considers:
Candle Direction
Candle Strength
Buyer / Seller Pressure
Wick Rejection
Example:
CANDLE DIRECTION:
BULLISH
CANDLE STRENGTH:
STRONG BULLISH
PRESSURE:
BUYERS DOMINANT
WICK:
LOWER REJECTION
PRESSURE SCORE:
+5 / 5
A negative score represents bearish/seller-oriented candle characteristics.
A positive score represents bullish/buyer-oriented candle characteristics.
Current Candle / Closed Candle Mode
The indicator supports two analysis modes.
Current Candle
Use Current Candle = true
The currently forming candle is analyzed.
Values can change continuously until the candle closes.
Closed Candle
Use Current Candle = false
The most recently completed candle is analyzed.
This provides stable values that no longer change after candle close.
Example Dashboard
QUANTORA
CANDLE STRENGTH ANALYZER MT5
────────────────────────────────────
SYMBOL: EURUSD
TIMEFRAME: M15
SPREAD: 1.5 pts
CANDLE STRENGTH:
STRONG BULLISH
PRESSURE SCORE:
+4 / 5
DIRECTION:
BULLISH
PRESSURE:
BUYERS DOMINANT
RANGE:
EXPANSION
CURRENT CANDLE STRUCTURE
BODY: 72.60%
UPPER WICK: 15.60%
LOWER WICK: 11.80%
BUY PRESSURE: 74.30%
SELL PRESSURE: 25.70%
WICK ANALYSIS:
BALANCED
OPEN: 1.08710
HIGH: 1.08985
LOW: 1.08640
CLOSE: 1.08920
CANDLE RANGE: 0.00345
AVG RANGE: 0.00287
RANGE vs AVG: 120.2%
MODE:
CURRENT CANDLE
Adjustable Parameters
Default settings:
Lookback Bars = 20
Strong Body Percent = 65
Weak Body Percent = 30
Dominant Wick Ratio = 45
Use Current Candle = true
Update Interval = 2 seconds
These parameters can be customized according to the user's analysis methodology.
Supported Timeframes
The indicator operates on the timeframe of the chart where it is attached.
For example:
M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
D1
Changing the chart timeframe automatically changes the candle data being analyzed.
Supported Markets
Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer can be used on broker-supported MetaTrader 5 instruments, including:
- Forex
- Gold and other metals
- Indices
- Commodities
- Crypto CFDs
- Other supported symbols
Because the analysis is based primarily on OHLC candle structure, it can be applied to many different markets and timeframes.
Installation
Place:
Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Open the file with MetaEditor and compile it.
Then attach Quantora Candle Strength Analyzer MT5 to the desired MetaTrader 5 chart.
The dashboard will begin analyzing candle structure automatically.
Important Notes
The indicator is designed as a price-action analysis and monitoring tool.
Buyer/Seller Pressure represents the location of the candle Close within its High-Low range and should not be interpreted as actual order-flow volume.
When Current Candle mode is enabled, all values can change until the candle closes.
Strong Bullish, Strong Bearish, Buyer Dominant, Seller Dominant, Wick Rejection and Pressure Score classifications are analytical outputs based on the mathematical rules described above.
The indicator does not:
- Open trades
- Close trades
- Modify positions
- Set Stop Loss
- Set Take Profit
- Guarantee market direction
- Provide guaranteed BUY or SELL signals
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Indicators / Price Action Analysis
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
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