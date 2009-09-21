Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD Signals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 52763
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Here is the source code for MT4.
There is no alerts and arrow objects, but it is still useful.
Good luck getting to know a new platform :)
Take it as profit guardian or market reversal detector. It is a script that acts as a safety net to protect profits when you're away. Instead of just waiting for a fixed Take Profit level, it monitors price behaviour and closes the trade if it shows signs of reversing before hitting your Take Profit.iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover
Hover over any candle to see what MT5 doesn't show: Range size, Body percentage, Wick ratios. Smart, fast, and customizable.
The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
The Average Directional Movement Index Indicator (ADX) helps to determine if there is a price trend.