CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACD Signals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TheXpert | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
52763
Rating:
(49)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Here is the source code for MT4.

There is no alerts and arrow objects, but it is still useful.


Good luck getting to know a new platform :)

Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro Price Action Dynamic Exit Strategy - Profit Shield pro

Take it as profit guardian or market reversal detector. It is a script that acts as a safety net to protect profits when you're away. Instead of just waiting for a fixed Take Profit level, it monitors price behaviour and closes the trade if it shows signs of reversing before hitting your Take Profit.

iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover

Hover over any candle to see what MT5 doesn't show: Range size, Body percentage, Wick ratios. Smart, fast, and customizable.

Accelerator Oscillator (AC) Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)

The Average Directional Movement Index Indicator (ADX) helps to determine if there is a price trend.