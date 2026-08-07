Quantora Moving Average Dashboard MT5 is a professional trend-monitoring indicator designed to analyze multiple key moving averages from a single MetaTrader 5 dashboard.

Instead of manually checking several moving averages, the indicator automatically monitors:

EMA 20 EMA 50 EMA 100 EMA 200 SMA 50 SMA 200

The dashboard analyzes the current price position, EMA alignment, SMA 50/200 relationship and short-, medium- and long-term trend structure.

These conditions are combined into an MA Score ranging from -5 to +5 and an easy-to-read Overall Market Bias.

Main Features

EMA 20 monitoring

EMA 50 monitoring

EMA 100 monitoring

EMA 200 monitoring

SMA 50 monitoring

SMA 200 monitoring

Current moving average values

Price ABOVE / BELOW EMA analysis

Short-Term Trend analysis

Medium-Term Trend analysis

Long-Term Trend analysis

EMA Stack detection

SMA 50 / SMA 200 relationship

Bullish and Bearish MA alignment

MA Score from -5 to +5

Overall Market Bias

STRONG BULLISH condition

BULLISH condition

NEUTRAL condition

BEARISH condition

STRONG BEARISH condition

Live Bid / Ask

Live Spread

Adjustable MA periods

Automatic dashboard updates

Professional Quantora interface

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Moving Averages

The default configuration uses six commonly monitored moving averages:

EMA 20 EMA 50 EMA 100 EMA 200 SMA 50 SMA 200

The EMA group provides information about short-, medium- and long-term trend alignment.

The SMA 50 and SMA 200 relationship provides an additional longer-term trend reference.

All periods can be modified from the indicator inputs.

Price Position Analysis

The dashboard compares the current market price with the four EMA values.

Each EMA is classified as:

ABOVE BELOW AT MA

For example:

CURRENT PRICE = 1.08940 EMA 20 = 1.08910 ABOVE EMA 50 = 1.08836 ABOVE EMA 100 = 1.08684 ABOVE EMA 200 = 1.08321 ABOVE

This means that the current price is trading above all four monitored exponential moving averages.

Short-Term Trend

The Short-Term Trend uses:

Current Price EMA 20 EMA 50

Bullish

Price > EMA 20 > EMA 50

Bearish

Price < EMA 20 < EMA 50

Other configurations are classified as:

NEUTRAL

Medium-Term Trend

The Medium-Term Trend analyzes:

EMA 50 EMA 100 EMA 200

Bullish structure:

EMA 50 > EMA 100 > EMA 200

Bearish structure:

EMA 50 < EMA 100 < EMA 200

Mixed alignment is classified as Neutral.

Long-Term Trend

The Long-Term Trend combines price position with the 200-period moving averages and SMA relationship.

Bullish conditions require:

Price > EMA 200 Price > SMA 200 SMA 50 > SMA 200

Bearish conditions require:

Price < EMA 200 Price < SMA 200 SMA 50 < SMA 200

Otherwise, the Long-Term Trend remains Neutral.

EMA Stack Analysis

The dashboard detects complete EMA alignment.

Bullish EMA Stack

EMA 20 > EMA 50 > EMA 100 > EMA 200

Displayed as:

BULLISH STACK

Bearish EMA Stack

EMA 20 < EMA 50 < EMA 100 < EMA 200

Displayed as:

BEARISH STACK

If neither structure exists:

MIXED

This makes it easy to identify whether multiple moving averages are aligned in the same direction.

SMA 50 / SMA 200 Analysis

The dashboard also compares the two simple moving averages.

SMA 50 > SMA 200 → BULLISH SMA 50 < SMA 200 → BEARISH

This relationship can provide additional context for longer-term market structure.

MA Score

Five independent components contribute to the overall score:

1. Short-Term Trend 2. Medium-Term Trend 3. Long-Term Trend 4. EMA Stack 5. SMA 50 / SMA 200

Bullish conditions contribute:

+1

Bearish conditions contribute:

-1

Neutral or mixed conditions contribute:

0

Therefore:

Maximum Score = +5 Minimum Score = -5

Example:

Short Trend +1 Medium Trend +1 Long Trend +1 EMA Stack +1 SMA 50/200 0 TOTAL MA SCORE +4 / 5

Overall Market Bias

The MA Score is converted into an overall trend classification:

+4 to +5 STRONG BULLISH +2 to +3 BULLISH -1 to +1 NEUTRAL -2 to -3 BEARISH -4 to -5 STRONG BEARISH

For example:

MA SCORE: +4 / 5 OVERALL BIAS: STRONG BULLISH

This provides a quick summary without requiring the user to interpret every moving average individually.

Example Dashboard

QUANTORA MOVING AVERAGE DASHBOARD MT5 ──────────────────────────────────── SYMBOL: EURUSD SPREAD: 1.5 pts OVERALL BIAS: STRONG BULLISH MA SCORE: +4 / 5 SHORT TREND: BULLISH MEDIUM TREND: BULLISH LONG TREND: BULLISH MOVING AVERAGE VALUE PRICE POSITION EMA 20 1.08910 ABOVE EMA 50 1.08836 ABOVE EMA 100 1.08684 ABOVE EMA 200 1.08321 ABOVE SMA 50 1.08712 SMA 200 1.08245 EMA STACK: BULLISH STACK SMA 50 / SMA 200: BULLISH BID: 1.08940 ASK: 1.08955 STATUS: MONITORING

Adjustable Parameters

All moving average periods can be customized.

Default:

EMA 20 Period = 20 EMA 50 Period = 50 EMA 100 Period = 100 EMA 200 Period = 200 SMA 50 Period = 50 SMA 200 Period = 200

The dashboard update interval can also be adjusted.

Default:

Update Interval = 2 seconds

Automatic Updates

The indicator automatically updates the moving average values, price relationships, trend classifications, MA Score and Overall Bias while attached to the chart.

There is no need to manually refresh the dashboard.

Supported Markets

The indicator can be attached to broker-supported MetaTrader 5 instruments such as:

Forex

Gold and other metals

Indices

Commodities

Crypto CFDs

Other supported symbols

Calculations are performed using the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which the indicator is attached.

Installation

Place:

Quantora Moving Average Dashboard MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Moving Average Dashboard MT5 to the desired chart.

The dashboard will automatically begin monitoring the current symbol and timeframe.

Important Notes

Moving averages are lagging technical indicators based on historical price information.

A Bullish or Bearish classification does not guarantee that the market will continue moving in that direction.

The MA Score, EMA Stack, Short/Medium/Long Trend and Overall Bias are analytical classifications generated according to the rules described above.

The indicator does not:

Open trades

Close positions

Modify orders

Set Stop Loss

Set Take Profit

Guarantee future market direction

It is intended as a market analysis and monitoring tool.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Indicators / Trend Analysis

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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