Quantora Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe momentum and trend analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator simultaneously analyzes 7 timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 using the standard MACD calculation.

Default configuration:

Fast EMA = 12 Slow EMA = 26 Signal Period = 9

For every timeframe, the dashboard displays the MACD Main value, Signal value, Histogram, Momentum State and individual Score.

All timeframe results are then combined into an Overall MACD Bias and a Multi-Timeframe Momentum Score ranging from -14 to +14.

This makes it possible to monitor short-, medium- and higher-timeframe MACD conditions from a single chart.

Main Features

M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 simultaneous analysis

H1 / H4 / D1 simultaneous analysis

Standard MACD 12 / 26 / 9

MACD Main values

MACD Signal values

MACD Histogram values

STRONG BULLISH classification

BULLISH classification

NEUTRAL classification

BEARISH classification

STRONG BEARISH classification

Individual timeframe Momentum Score

Overall Momentum Score

Score range from -14 to +14

Overall MACD Bias

Strong Bullish counter

Bullish counter

Neutral counter

Bearish counter

Strong Bearish counter

Positive Histogram counter

Negative Histogram counter

Live Bid / Ask

Live Spread

Adjustable MACD periods

Automatic dashboard updates

Professional Quantora interface

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Multi-Timeframe MACD Analysis

The indicator calculates MACD independently for:

M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1

Each timeframe therefore has its own MACD Main, Signal and Histogram values.

Example:

TIMEFRAME MACD MAIN SIGNAL HISTOGRAM STATUS M1 0.00056 0.00032 0.00024 STRONG BULLISH M5 0.00125 0.00098 0.00027 STRONG BULLISH M15 0.00038 0.00045 -0.00007 BEARISH M30 -0.00035 -0.00018 -0.00017 STRONG BEARISH H1 -0.00128 -0.00088 -0.00040 STRONG BEARISH H4 -0.00185 -0.00120 -0.00065 STRONG BEARISH D1 0.00062 0.00010 0.00052 STRONG BULLISH

MACD Histogram

The Histogram is calculated as:

Histogram = MACD Main - Signal

Therefore:

Histogram > 0 → Positive momentum relationship Histogram < 0 → Negative momentum relationship

The dashboard also counts the number of positive and negative histogram readings across all seven timeframes.

For example:

POSITIVE HISTOGRAMS: 4 NEGATIVE HISTOGRAMS: 3

Momentum Classification

STRONG BULLISH

MACD Main > Signal Histogram > 0 MACD Main > 0

Score:

+2

BULLISH

MACD Main > Signal Histogram > 0 MACD Main <= 0

Score:

+1

NEUTRAL

Conditions that do not meet the defined bullish or bearish classifications receive:

0

BEARISH

MACD Main < Signal Histogram < 0 MACD Main >= 0

Score:

-1

STRONG BEARISH

MACD Main < Signal Histogram < 0 MACD Main < 0

Score:

-2

Multi-Timeframe Momentum Score

Each of the seven timeframes contributes between -2 and +2 points.

Therefore, the complete score range is:

Minimum = -14 Maximum = +14

Example:

M1 +2 M5 +1 M15 0 M30 -1 H1 -2 H4 -2 D1 +2 TOTAL SCORE = 0

This provides a numerical summary of MACD alignment across multiple timeframes.

Overall MACD Bias

The total Momentum Score is converted into an Overall MACD Bias.

The current version uses:

+8 to +14 STRONG BULLISH +3 to +7 BULLISH -2 to +2 NEUTRAL -3 to -7 BEARISH -8 to -14 STRONG BEARISH

Example:

MOMENTUM SCORE: +9 / 14 OVERALL MACD BIAS: STRONG BULLISH

The Overall Bias is an analytical summary of the seven MACD readings rather than a direct trading signal.

Momentum Counters

The dashboard also displays the number of timeframes currently classified in each state.

Example:

STRONG BULLISH 2 BULLISH 1 NEUTRAL 1 BEARISH 1 STRONG BEARISH 2

This provides additional context behind the overall Momentum Score.

Configurable MACD Settings

Default parameters:

Fast EMA = 12 Slow EMA = 26 Signal Period = 9

These parameters can be changed from the indicator inputs.

For example:

Fast EMA = 8 Slow EMA = 21 Signal Period = 5

The Slow EMA period must be greater than the Fast EMA period.

Live Market Information

The dashboard also displays current market information for the chart symbol:

SYMBOL EURUSD BID 1.08940 ASK 1.08955 SPREAD 1.5 points

This allows current trading conditions to be monitored together with the MACD analysis.

Automatic Updates

The default dashboard update interval is:

2 seconds

The indicator automatically recalculates the seven MACD readings and updates the dashboard while it is running.

Example Dashboard

QUANTORA MULTI-TIMEFRAME MACD DASHBOARD MT5 ──────────────────────────────────────── SYMBOL: EURUSD MACD: 12 / 26 / 9 OVERALL MACD BIAS: BULLISH MOMENTUM SCORE: +4 / 14 STRONG BULL: 2 BULL: 1 NEUTRAL: 1 BEAR: 1 STRONG BEAR: 2 HIST +: 4 HIST -: 3 TF MAIN SIGNAL HIST STATE M1 0.00056 0.00032 0.00024 STRONG BULLISH M5 0.00125 0.00098 0.00027 STRONG BULLISH M15 0.00038 0.00045 -0.00007 BEARISH M30 -0.00035 -0.00018 -0.00017 STRONG BEARISH H1 -0.00128 -0.00088 -0.00040 STRONG BEARISH H4 -0.00185 -0.00120 -0.00065 STRONG BEARISH D1 0.00062 0.00010 0.00052 STRONG BULLISH BID: 1.08940 ASK: 1.08955 SPREAD: 1.5 pts STATUS: MONITORING

Why Multi-Timeframe MACD?

MACD conditions can vary significantly between timeframes.

For example:

M1 STRONG BULLISH M5 BULLISH M15 NEUTRAL M30 BEARISH H1 STRONG BEARISH H4 STRONG BEARISH D1 STRONG BULLISH

A trader analyzing only one timeframe may therefore see a very different momentum picture from the broader market.

Quantora Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard brings all seven readings together in one interface.

Installation

Place:

Quantora Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Multi-Timeframe MACD Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The dashboard will automatically begin analyzing the current symbol across all seven supported timeframes.

Important Notes

MACD calculations use closing prices and the current forming candle. Values and classifications can therefore change before a candle closes.

A positive MACD Histogram does not guarantee that price will rise, and a negative Histogram does not guarantee that price will fall.

STRONG BULLISH, BULLISH, NEUTRAL, BEARISH and STRONG BEARISH represent the indicator's defined MACD classification model only.

The indicator does not open trades, close positions, modify orders, set Stop Loss or Take Profit, or guarantee future market direction.

It is designed for market monitoring and analytical purposes only.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Indicators / Momentum & Trend Analysis

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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