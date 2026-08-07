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Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 - Professional RSI Momentum Analysis - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe momentum analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator simultaneously analyzes 7 different timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 using the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
Each timeframe is independently classified as:
OVERBOUGHT — BULLISH — NEUTRAL — BEARISH — OVERSOLD
All timeframe results are combined into an Average RSI and an overall Momentum Bias, providing a quick overview of market momentum without manually switching between charts.
Main Features
- 7 timeframe simultaneous RSI analysis
- M1, M5, M15 and M30 analysis
- H1, H4 and D1 analysis
- Default RSI Period 14
- Real-time RSI values
- OVERBOUGHT classification
- BULLISH classification
- NEUTRAL classification
- BEARISH classification
- OVERSOLD classification
- Average RSI across available timeframes
- Overall Momentum Bias
- Overbought timeframe counter
- Bullish timeframe counter
- Neutral timeframe counter
- Bearish timeframe counter
- Oversold timeframe counter
- Adjustable RSI period
- Adjustable RSI classification levels
- Live Bid / Ask
- Live Spread
- Automatic dashboard updates
- Professional Quantora interface
- Works with broker-supported Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Default RSI Classification
The default RSI configuration is:
RSI >= 70 OVERBOUGHT
RSI >= 55 BULLISH
45 < RSI < 55 NEUTRAL
30 < RSI <= 45 BEARISH
RSI <= 30 OVERSOLD
For example:
M1 RSI 67.42 BULLISH
M5 RSI 59.18 BULLISH
M15 RSI 48.67 NEUTRAL
M30 RSI 41.32 BEARISH
H1 RSI 37.85 BEARISH
H4 RSI 26.91 OVERSOLD
D1 RSI 72.14 OVERBOUGHT
This makes it possible to see momentum differences between short-, medium- and higher-timeframe market conditions from one chart.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
The following timeframes are monitored simultaneously:
M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
D1
Each timeframe has its own independent RSI calculation.
For example, a symbol may be oversold on H4 while simultaneously being bullish on M5. The dashboard makes these differences immediately visible.
Average RSI
The indicator calculates the average RSI of the available timeframe readings.
Example:
M1 67.42
M5 59.18
M15 48.67
M30 41.32
H1 37.85
H4 26.91
D1 72.14
AVERAGE RSI = 50.50
The Average RSI provides a simplified numerical summary of momentum across the monitored timeframes.
Momentum Bias
The Average RSI is also converted into an overall Momentum Bias.
The current version uses the following logic:
Average RSI >= 65 STRONG BULLISH
Average RSI >= 55 BULLISH
Average RSI > 45 NEUTRAL
Average RSI <= 45 BEARISH
Average RSI <= 35 STRONG BEARISH
For example:
AVERAGE RSI: 61.40
MOMENTUM BIAS:
BULLISH
The Momentum Bias is an analytical summary rather than a BUY or SELL signal.
Momentum Counters
The dashboard counts how many timeframes currently belong to each RSI category.
Example:
OVERBOUGHT 1
BULLISH 2
NEUTRAL 1
BEARISH 2
OVERSOLD 1
This provides additional context that cannot always be seen from the Average RSI alone.
Configurable RSI Settings
The default configuration is:
RSI Period = 14
Oversold Level = 30
Bearish Level = 45
Bullish Level = 55
Overbought Level = 70
All of these values can be changed from the indicator inputs.
For example:
RSI Period = 21
Oversold Level = 25
Bearish Level = 40
Bullish Level = 60
Overbought Level = 75
This allows users to adapt the dashboard to their own momentum-analysis methodology.
Live Market Information
The dashboard also monitors current pricing information for the chart symbol.
Example:
SYMBOL XAUUSD
BID 2368.42
ASK 2368.58
SPREAD 16.0 points
Spread is calculated using the symbol's broker-reported point size.
Automatic Updates
The dashboard uses timer-based updates.
Default:
Update Interval = 2 seconds
RSI values, classifications, Average RSI, Momentum Bias and market information are automatically refreshed while the indicator is running.
Example Dashboard
QUANTORA
MULTI-TIMEFRAME RSI DASHBOARD MT5
────────────────────────────────────
SYMBOL: XAUUSD
SPREAD: 16.0 pts
MOMENTUM BIAS: NEUTRAL
AVERAGE RSI: 50.50
OVERBOUGHT: 1
BULLISH: 2
NEUTRAL: 1
BEARISH: 2
OVERSOLD: 1
TIMEFRAME RSI MOMENTUM
M1 67.42 BULLISH
M5 59.18 BULLISH
M15 48.67 NEUTRAL
M30 41.32 BEARISH
H1 37.85 BEARISH
H4 26.91 OVERSOLD
D1 72.14 OVERBOUGHT
BID: 2368.42
ASK: 2368.58
STATUS: MONITORING
Why Multi-Timeframe RSI?
RSI can produce very different readings depending on the selected timeframe.
For example:
M5 BULLISH
M15 NEUTRAL
H1 BEARISH
H4 OVERSOLD
D1 OVERBOUGHT
Looking at only one timeframe may therefore provide an incomplete view of current momentum.
Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard combines seven RSI readings into one professional dashboard.
Installation
Place:
Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source file using MetaEditor.
Then attach Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
The indicator will automatically analyze the current symbol across all seven supported timeframes.
Important Notes
RSI calculations use closing prices and the current forming candle.
Therefore, RSI values and classifications can change before a candle closes.
Overbought does not automatically mean that the market will fall, and oversold does not automatically mean that the market will rise.
Likewise, BULLISH, BEARISH and Momentum Bias classifications represent the indicator's RSI-based analytical model only.
The indicator does not open, close or modify trades and does not provide guaranteed BUY or SELL signals.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Indicators / Momentum Analysis
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
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