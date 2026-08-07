Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe momentum analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator simultaneously analyzes 7 different timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 using the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Each timeframe is independently classified as:

OVERBOUGHT — BULLISH — NEUTRAL — BEARISH — OVERSOLD

All timeframe results are combined into an Average RSI and an overall Momentum Bias, providing a quick overview of market momentum without manually switching between charts.

Main Features

7 timeframe simultaneous RSI analysis

M1, M5, M15 and M30 analysis

H1, H4 and D1 analysis

Default RSI Period 14

Real-time RSI values

OVERBOUGHT classification

BULLISH classification

NEUTRAL classification

BEARISH classification

OVERSOLD classification

Average RSI across available timeframes

Overall Momentum Bias

Overbought timeframe counter

Bullish timeframe counter

Neutral timeframe counter

Bearish timeframe counter

Oversold timeframe counter

Adjustable RSI period

Adjustable RSI classification levels

Live Bid / Ask

Live Spread

Automatic dashboard updates

Professional Quantora interface

Works with broker-supported Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Default RSI Classification

The default RSI configuration is:

RSI >= 70 OVERBOUGHT RSI >= 55 BULLISH 45 < RSI < 55 NEUTRAL 30 < RSI <= 45 BEARISH RSI <= 30 OVERSOLD

For example:

M1 RSI 67.42 BULLISH M5 RSI 59.18 BULLISH M15 RSI 48.67 NEUTRAL M30 RSI 41.32 BEARISH H1 RSI 37.85 BEARISH H4 RSI 26.91 OVERSOLD D1 RSI 72.14 OVERBOUGHT

This makes it possible to see momentum differences between short-, medium- and higher-timeframe market conditions from one chart.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The following timeframes are monitored simultaneously:

M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1

Each timeframe has its own independent RSI calculation.

For example, a symbol may be oversold on H4 while simultaneously being bullish on M5. The dashboard makes these differences immediately visible.

Average RSI

The indicator calculates the average RSI of the available timeframe readings.

Example:

M1 67.42 M5 59.18 M15 48.67 M30 41.32 H1 37.85 H4 26.91 D1 72.14 AVERAGE RSI = 50.50

The Average RSI provides a simplified numerical summary of momentum across the monitored timeframes.

Momentum Bias

The Average RSI is also converted into an overall Momentum Bias.

The current version uses the following logic:

Average RSI >= 65 STRONG BULLISH Average RSI >= 55 BULLISH Average RSI > 45 NEUTRAL Average RSI <= 45 BEARISH Average RSI <= 35 STRONG BEARISH

For example:

AVERAGE RSI: 61.40 MOMENTUM BIAS: BULLISH

The Momentum Bias is an analytical summary rather than a BUY or SELL signal.

Momentum Counters

The dashboard counts how many timeframes currently belong to each RSI category.

Example:

OVERBOUGHT 1 BULLISH 2 NEUTRAL 1 BEARISH 2 OVERSOLD 1

This provides additional context that cannot always be seen from the Average RSI alone.

Configurable RSI Settings

The default configuration is:

RSI Period = 14 Oversold Level = 30 Bearish Level = 45 Bullish Level = 55 Overbought Level = 70

All of these values can be changed from the indicator inputs.

For example:

RSI Period = 21 Oversold Level = 25 Bearish Level = 40 Bullish Level = 60 Overbought Level = 75

This allows users to adapt the dashboard to their own momentum-analysis methodology.

Live Market Information

The dashboard also monitors current pricing information for the chart symbol.

Example:

SYMBOL XAUUSD BID 2368.42 ASK 2368.58 SPREAD 16.0 points

Spread is calculated using the symbol's broker-reported point size.

Automatic Updates

The dashboard uses timer-based updates.

Default:

Update Interval = 2 seconds

RSI values, classifications, Average RSI, Momentum Bias and market information are automatically refreshed while the indicator is running.

Example Dashboard

QUANTORA MULTI-TIMEFRAME RSI DASHBOARD MT5 ──────────────────────────────────── SYMBOL: XAUUSD SPREAD: 16.0 pts MOMENTUM BIAS: NEUTRAL AVERAGE RSI: 50.50 OVERBOUGHT: 1 BULLISH: 2 NEUTRAL: 1 BEARISH: 2 OVERSOLD: 1 TIMEFRAME RSI MOMENTUM M1 67.42 BULLISH M5 59.18 BULLISH M15 48.67 NEUTRAL M30 41.32 BEARISH H1 37.85 BEARISH H4 26.91 OVERSOLD D1 72.14 OVERBOUGHT BID: 2368.42 ASK: 2368.58 STATUS: MONITORING

Why Multi-Timeframe RSI?

RSI can produce very different readings depending on the selected timeframe.

For example:

M5 BULLISH M15 NEUTRAL H1 BEARISH H4 OVERSOLD D1 OVERBOUGHT

Looking at only one timeframe may therefore provide an incomplete view of current momentum.

Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard combines seven RSI readings into one professional dashboard.

Installation

Place:

Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The indicator will automatically analyze the current symbol across all seven supported timeframes.

Important Notes

RSI calculations use closing prices and the current forming candle.

Therefore, RSI values and classifications can change before a candle closes.

Overbought does not automatically mean that the market will fall, and oversold does not automatically mean that the market will rise.

Likewise, BULLISH, BEARISH and Momentum Bias classifications represent the indicator's RSI-based analytical model only.

The indicator does not open, close or modify trades and does not provide guaranteed BUY or SELL signals.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Indicators / Momentum Analysis

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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