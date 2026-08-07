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Indicators

Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 - Professional RSI Momentum Analysis - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bilal Gunay
Bilal Gunay

Bilal Gunay

33 codes
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Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe momentum analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator simultaneously analyzes 7 different timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 using the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Each timeframe is independently classified as:

OVERBOUGHT — BULLISH — NEUTRAL — BEARISH — OVERSOLD

All timeframe results are combined into an Average RSI and an overall Momentum Bias, providing a quick overview of market momentum without manually switching between charts.

Main Features

  • 7 timeframe simultaneous RSI analysis
  • M1, M5, M15 and M30 analysis
  • H1, H4 and D1 analysis
  • Default RSI Period 14
  • Real-time RSI values
  • OVERBOUGHT classification
  • BULLISH classification
  • NEUTRAL classification
  • BEARISH classification
  • OVERSOLD classification
  • Average RSI across available timeframes
  • Overall Momentum Bias
  • Overbought timeframe counter
  • Bullish timeframe counter
  • Neutral timeframe counter
  • Bearish timeframe counter
  • Oversold timeframe counter
  • Adjustable RSI period
  • Adjustable RSI classification levels
  • Live Bid / Ask
  • Live Spread
  • Automatic dashboard updates
  • Professional Quantora interface
  • Works with broker-supported Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and CFDs
  • Free and open-source MQ5 code

Default RSI Classification

The default RSI configuration is:

                                                                                    RSI >= 70       OVERBOUGHT
RSI >= 55       BULLISH
45 < RSI < 55   NEUTRAL
30 < RSI <= 45  BEARISH
RSI <= 30       OVERSOLD

For example:

                                                                                    M1     RSI 67.42     BULLISH
M5     RSI 59.18     BULLISH
M15    RSI 48.67     NEUTRAL
M30    RSI 41.32     BEARISH
H1     RSI 37.85     BEARISH
H4     RSI 26.91     OVERSOLD
D1     RSI 72.14     OVERBOUGHT

This makes it possible to see momentum differences between short-, medium- and higher-timeframe market conditions from one chart.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The following timeframes are monitored simultaneously:

                                                                                    M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
D1

Each timeframe has its own independent RSI calculation.

For example, a symbol may be oversold on H4 while simultaneously being bullish on M5. The dashboard makes these differences immediately visible.

Average RSI

The indicator calculates the average RSI of the available timeframe readings.

Example:

                                                                                    M1     67.42
M5     59.18
M15    48.67
M30    41.32
H1     37.85
H4     26.91
D1     72.14

AVERAGE RSI = 50.50

The Average RSI provides a simplified numerical summary of momentum across the monitored timeframes.

Momentum Bias

The Average RSI is also converted into an overall Momentum Bias.

The current version uses the following logic:

                                                                                    Average RSI >= 65       STRONG BULLISH
Average RSI >= 55       BULLISH
Average RSI > 45        NEUTRAL
Average RSI <= 45       BEARISH
Average RSI <= 35       STRONG BEARISH

For example:

                                                                                    AVERAGE RSI: 61.40

MOMENTUM BIAS:
BULLISH

The Momentum Bias is an analytical summary rather than a BUY or SELL signal.

Momentum Counters

The dashboard counts how many timeframes currently belong to each RSI category.

Example:

                                                                                    OVERBOUGHT       1
BULLISH          2
NEUTRAL          1
BEARISH          2
OVERSOLD         1

This provides additional context that cannot always be seen from the Average RSI alone.

Configurable RSI Settings

The default configuration is:

                                                                                    RSI Period        = 14
Oversold Level    = 30
Bearish Level     = 45
Bullish Level     = 55
Overbought Level  = 70

All of these values can be changed from the indicator inputs.

For example:

                                                                                    RSI Period        = 21
Oversold Level    = 25
Bearish Level     = 40
Bullish Level     = 60
Overbought Level  = 75

This allows users to adapt the dashboard to their own momentum-analysis methodology.

Live Market Information

The dashboard also monitors current pricing information for the chart symbol.

Example:

                                                                                    SYMBOL       XAUUSD

BID          2368.42
ASK          2368.58
SPREAD       16.0 points

Spread is calculated using the symbol's broker-reported point size.

Automatic Updates

The dashboard uses timer-based updates.

Default:

                                                                                    Update Interval = 2 seconds

RSI values, classifications, Average RSI, Momentum Bias and market information are automatically refreshed while the indicator is running.

Example Dashboard

                                                                                    QUANTORA
MULTI-TIMEFRAME RSI DASHBOARD MT5
────────────────────────────────────

SYMBOL: XAUUSD
SPREAD: 16.0 pts

MOMENTUM BIAS: NEUTRAL
AVERAGE RSI: 50.50

OVERBOUGHT: 1
BULLISH:    2
NEUTRAL:    1
BEARISH:    2
OVERSOLD:   1

TIMEFRAME     RSI       MOMENTUM

M1           67.42     BULLISH
M5           59.18     BULLISH
M15          48.67     NEUTRAL
M30          41.32     BEARISH
H1           37.85     BEARISH
H4           26.91     OVERSOLD
D1           72.14     OVERBOUGHT

BID: 2368.42
ASK: 2368.58

STATUS: MONITORING

Why Multi-Timeframe RSI?

RSI can produce very different readings depending on the selected timeframe.

For example:

                                                                                    M5      BULLISH
M15     NEUTRAL
H1      BEARISH
H4      OVERSOLD
D1      OVERBOUGHT

Looking at only one timeframe may therefore provide an incomplete view of current momentum.

Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard combines seven RSI readings into one professional dashboard.

Installation

Place:

Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Multi-Timeframe RSI Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The indicator will automatically analyze the current symbol across all seven supported timeframes.

Important Notes

RSI calculations use closing prices and the current forming candle.

Therefore, RSI values and classifications can change before a candle closes.

Overbought does not automatically mean that the market will fall, and oversold does not automatically mean that the market will rise.

Likewise, BULLISH, BEARISH and Momentum Bias classifications represent the indicator's RSI-based analytical model only.

The indicator does not open, close or modify trades and does not provide guaranteed BUY or SELL signals.

Product Information

Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Indicators / Momentum Analysis
License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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