Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market trend analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator simultaneously analyzes 7 different timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — using a simple and transparent EMA-based trend model.

Each timeframe is independently classified as:

BULLISH — BEARISH — NEUTRAL

The results are combined into a Trend Score from -7 to +7 and an Overall Market Bias ranging from STRONG BEARISH to STRONG BULLISH.

This allows traders to quickly understand whether different market timeframes are aligned or showing mixed conditions without manually switching between charts.

Main Features

7 Timeframe simultaneous analysis

M1 analysis

M5 analysis

M15 analysis

M30 analysis

H1 analysis

H4 analysis

D1 analysis

Fast EMA calculation

Slow EMA calculation

Default EMA 20 / EMA 50

Current price vs Fast EMA analysis

Fast EMA vs Slow EMA analysis

BULLISH classification

BEARISH classification

NEUTRAL classification

Trend Score from -7 to +7

Bullish timeframe counter

Bearish timeframe counter

Neutral timeframe counter

Overall Market Bias

STRONG BULLISH condition

BULLISH condition

MIXED condition

BEARISH condition

STRONG BEARISH condition

Live Bid

Live Ask

Current Spread

Configurable EMA periods

Automatic updates

Professional Quantora dashboard

Works with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and other broker-supported symbols

Free and open-source MQ5 code

Trend Analysis Logic

Each timeframe is analyzed independently using:

Current Price

Fast EMA

Slow EMA

Default settings are:

Fast EMA = 20 Slow EMA = 50

Bullish Trend

A timeframe is classified as BULLISH when:

Price > EMA 20 > EMA 50

This means that the current price is above the fast EMA and the fast EMA is above the slow EMA.

The timeframe receives:

Trend Score = +1

Bearish Trend

A timeframe is classified as BEARISH when:

Price < EMA 20 < EMA 50

The timeframe receives:

Trend Score = -1

Neutral Trend

If neither complete bullish nor complete bearish alignment exists, the timeframe is classified as:

NEUTRAL

The timeframe receives:

Trend Score = 0

This prevents partial EMA alignment from automatically being classified as a confirmed trend.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The following timeframes are analyzed simultaneously:

M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1

For example:

TIMEFRAME PRICE EMA20 EMA50 TREND M1 1.08945 1.08910 1.08872 BULLISH M5 1.08940 1.08905 1.08880 BULLISH M15 1.08920 1.08955 1.08910 NEUTRAL M30 1.08890 1.08960 1.08740 NEUTRAL H1 1.08830 1.08890 1.08980 BEARISH H4 1.08540 1.08620 1.08740 BEARISH D1 1.07890 1.07980 1.08090 BEARISH

This provides a compact overview of short-, medium- and higher-timeframe market structure.

Trend Score

Each timeframe contributes to the overall Trend Score.

BULLISH = +1 NEUTRAL = 0 BEARISH = -1

With seven timeframes, the possible score range is:

-7 to +7

Example:

Bullish Timeframes = 2 Bearish Timeframes = 3 Neutral Timeframes = 2 Trend Score = -1

The Trend Score provides a quick numerical representation of overall timeframe alignment.

Overall Market Bias

The combined Trend Score is converted into an Overall Bias.

The current version uses:

+5 to +7 STRONG BULLISH +2 to +4 BULLISH -1 to +1 MIXED -2 to -4 BEARISH -5 to -7 STRONG BEARISH

For example:

TREND SCORE: +6 OVERALL BIAS: STRONG BULLISH

Or:

TREND SCORE: -1 OVERALL BIAS: MIXED

Bull / Bear / Neutral Counters

In addition to the numerical score, the dashboard shows how many timeframes belong to each condition.

Example:

BULLISH TIMEFRAMES 4 BEARISH TIMEFRAMES 2 NEUTRAL TIMEFRAMES 1

This makes it easier to understand how the final Trend Score was formed.

Configurable EMA Periods

The default configuration is:

Fast EMA Period = 20 Slow EMA Period = 50

Both periods can be changed from the indicator inputs.

For example:

Fast EMA Period = 50 Slow EMA Period = 200

This allows users to adapt the dashboard to different trend-analysis methods.

The Slow EMA period must be greater than the Fast EMA period.

Live Market Information

The dashboard also monitors current market data for the chart symbol.

Displayed information includes:

SYMBOL EURUSD BID 1.08940 ASK 1.08955 SPREAD 1.5 points

Spread is calculated using the broker's symbol point size.

Automatic Updates

The dashboard automatically recalculates the multi-timeframe trend information.

Default:

Update Interval = 2 seconds

The interval can be changed from the indicator inputs.

This allows all seven timeframe conditions to remain updated without manually refreshing the chart.

Example Dashboard

QUANTORA MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND DASHBOARD MT5 ──────────────────────────────────────── SYMBOL: EURUSD SPREAD: 1.5 pts OVERALL BIAS: MIXED TREND SCORE: -1 BULL: 2 BEAR: 3 NEUTRAL: 2 TIMEFRAME PRICE EMA20 EMA50 TREND M1 1.08945 1.08910 1.08872 BULLISH M5 1.08940 1.08905 1.08880 BULLISH M15 1.08920 1.08955 1.08910 NEUTRAL M30 1.08890 1.08960 1.08740 NEUTRAL H1 1.08830 1.08890 1.08980 BEARISH H4 1.08540 1.08620 1.08740 BEARISH D1 1.07890 1.07980 1.08090 BEARISH BID: 1.08940 ASK: 1.08955 STATUS: MONITORING

Why Multi-Timeframe Analysis?

A market may appear bullish on a short timeframe while remaining bearish on higher timeframes.

For example:

M1 BULLISH M5 BULLISH M15 NEUTRAL M30 NEUTRAL H1 BEARISH H4 BEARISH D1 BEARISH

Looking only at M1 or M5 could therefore provide a very different picture from the broader market structure.

Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard brings these conditions together in a single panel.

Installation

Place:

Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5.mq5

inside:

MQL5 → Indicators

Compile the source file using MetaEditor.

Then attach Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

The indicator will automatically analyze the current chart symbol across all seven supported timeframes.

Important Notes

EMA calculations use closing prices.

The current bar is used for the displayed EMA and price values, meaning conditions may change while a candle is still forming.

A BULLISH or BEARISH classification represents only the EMA alignment defined by this indicator.

The Overall Bias and Trend Score are analytical summaries and should not be interpreted as guaranteed trading signals.

The indicator does not:

Open positions

Close positions

Modify trades

Set Stop Loss

Set Take Profit

Predict future price movements

Guarantee trend continuation

It is designed for multi-timeframe market monitoring and analytical purposes only.

Product Information

Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Program Type: Indicator

Category: Indicators / Trend Analysis

License: Free / Open Source

Developed by QUANTORA

Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.

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