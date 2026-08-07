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Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 - Professional EMA Trend Analysis - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market trend analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator simultaneously analyzes 7 different timeframes — M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — using a simple and transparent EMA-based trend model.
Each timeframe is independently classified as:
BULLISH — BEARISH — NEUTRAL
The results are combined into a Trend Score from -7 to +7 and an Overall Market Bias ranging from STRONG BEARISH to STRONG BULLISH.
This allows traders to quickly understand whether different market timeframes are aligned or showing mixed conditions without manually switching between charts.
Main Features
- 7 Timeframe simultaneous analysis
- M1 analysis
- M5 analysis
- M15 analysis
- M30 analysis
- H1 analysis
- H4 analysis
- D1 analysis
- Fast EMA calculation
- Slow EMA calculation
- Default EMA 20 / EMA 50
- Current price vs Fast EMA analysis
- Fast EMA vs Slow EMA analysis
- BULLISH classification
- BEARISH classification
- NEUTRAL classification
- Trend Score from -7 to +7
- Bullish timeframe counter
- Bearish timeframe counter
- Neutral timeframe counter
- Overall Market Bias
- STRONG BULLISH condition
- BULLISH condition
- MIXED condition
- BEARISH condition
- STRONG BEARISH condition
- Live Bid
- Live Ask
- Current Spread
- Configurable EMA periods
- Automatic updates
- Professional Quantora dashboard
- Works with Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto and other broker-supported symbols
- Free and open-source MQ5 code
Trend Analysis Logic
Each timeframe is analyzed independently using:
Current Price
Fast EMA
Slow EMA
Default settings are:
Fast EMA = 20
Slow EMA = 50
Bullish Trend
A timeframe is classified as BULLISH when:
Price > EMA 20 > EMA 50
This means that the current price is above the fast EMA and the fast EMA is above the slow EMA.
The timeframe receives:
Trend Score = +1
Bearish Trend
A timeframe is classified as BEARISH when:
Price < EMA 20 < EMA 50
The timeframe receives:
Trend Score = -1
Neutral Trend
If neither complete bullish nor complete bearish alignment exists, the timeframe is classified as:
NEUTRAL
The timeframe receives:
Trend Score = 0
This prevents partial EMA alignment from automatically being classified as a confirmed trend.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
The following timeframes are analyzed simultaneously:
M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
D1
For example:
TIMEFRAME PRICE EMA20 EMA50 TREND
M1 1.08945 1.08910 1.08872 BULLISH
M5 1.08940 1.08905 1.08880 BULLISH
M15 1.08920 1.08955 1.08910 NEUTRAL
M30 1.08890 1.08960 1.08740 NEUTRAL
H1 1.08830 1.08890 1.08980 BEARISH
H4 1.08540 1.08620 1.08740 BEARISH
D1 1.07890 1.07980 1.08090 BEARISH
This provides a compact overview of short-, medium- and higher-timeframe market structure.
Trend Score
Each timeframe contributes to the overall Trend Score.
BULLISH = +1
NEUTRAL = 0
BEARISH = -1
With seven timeframes, the possible score range is:
-7 to +7
Example:
Bullish Timeframes = 2
Bearish Timeframes = 3
Neutral Timeframes = 2
Trend Score = -1
The Trend Score provides a quick numerical representation of overall timeframe alignment.
Overall Market Bias
The combined Trend Score is converted into an Overall Bias.
The current version uses:
+5 to +7 STRONG BULLISH
+2 to +4 BULLISH
-1 to +1 MIXED
-2 to -4 BEARISH
-5 to -7 STRONG BEARISH
For example:
TREND SCORE: +6
OVERALL BIAS:
STRONG BULLISH
Or:
TREND SCORE: -1
OVERALL BIAS:
MIXED
Bull / Bear / Neutral Counters
In addition to the numerical score, the dashboard shows how many timeframes belong to each condition.
Example:
BULLISH TIMEFRAMES 4
BEARISH TIMEFRAMES 2
NEUTRAL TIMEFRAMES 1
This makes it easier to understand how the final Trend Score was formed.
Configurable EMA Periods
The default configuration is:
Fast EMA Period = 20
Slow EMA Period = 50
Both periods can be changed from the indicator inputs.
For example:
Fast EMA Period = 50
Slow EMA Period = 200
This allows users to adapt the dashboard to different trend-analysis methods.
The Slow EMA period must be greater than the Fast EMA period.
Live Market Information
The dashboard also monitors current market data for the chart symbol.
Displayed information includes:
SYMBOL EURUSD
BID 1.08940
ASK 1.08955
SPREAD 1.5 points
Spread is calculated using the broker's symbol point size.
Automatic Updates
The dashboard automatically recalculates the multi-timeframe trend information.
Default:
Update Interval = 2 seconds
The interval can be changed from the indicator inputs.
This allows all seven timeframe conditions to remain updated without manually refreshing the chart.
Example Dashboard
QUANTORA
MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND DASHBOARD MT5
────────────────────────────────────────
SYMBOL: EURUSD
SPREAD: 1.5 pts
OVERALL BIAS: MIXED
TREND SCORE: -1
BULL: 2 BEAR: 3 NEUTRAL: 2
TIMEFRAME PRICE EMA20 EMA50 TREND
M1 1.08945 1.08910 1.08872 BULLISH
M5 1.08940 1.08905 1.08880 BULLISH
M15 1.08920 1.08955 1.08910 NEUTRAL
M30 1.08890 1.08960 1.08740 NEUTRAL
H1 1.08830 1.08890 1.08980 BEARISH
H4 1.08540 1.08620 1.08740 BEARISH
D1 1.07890 1.07980 1.08090 BEARISH
BID: 1.08940
ASK: 1.08955
STATUS: MONITORING
Why Multi-Timeframe Analysis?
A market may appear bullish on a short timeframe while remaining bearish on higher timeframes.
For example:
M1 BULLISH
M5 BULLISH
M15 NEUTRAL
M30 NEUTRAL
H1 BEARISH
H4 BEARISH
D1 BEARISH
Looking only at M1 or M5 could therefore provide a very different picture from the broader market structure.
Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard brings these conditions together in a single panel.
Installation
Place:
Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5.mq5
inside:
MQL5 → Indicators
Compile the source file using MetaEditor.
Then attach Quantora Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard MT5 to any MetaTrader 5 chart.
The indicator will automatically analyze the current chart symbol across all seven supported timeframes.
Important Notes
EMA calculations use closing prices.
The current bar is used for the displayed EMA and price values, meaning conditions may change while a candle is still forming.
A BULLISH or BEARISH classification represents only the EMA alignment defined by this indicator.
The Overall Bias and Trend Score are analytical summaries and should not be interpreted as guaranteed trading signals.
The indicator does not:
- Open positions
- Close positions
- Modify trades
- Set Stop Loss
- Set Take Profit
- Predict future price movements
- Guarantee trend continuation
It is designed for multi-timeframe market monitoring and analytical purposes only.
Product Information
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Program Type: Indicator
Category: Indicators / Trend Analysis
License: Free / Open Source
Developed by QUANTORA
Professional MetaTrader 5 Trading Tools, Indicators and Expert Advisors.
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